It looks like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has an intriguing connection to Ahsoka

Skeleton Crew is the next Star Wars show on the way – and, judging by a new look at the series, it seems to have an intriguing connection to Ahsoka.

The new look at the show, courtesy of Empire magazine, shows Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood in a cave of some kind, touching some mysterious writing inscribed on the wall. Check out the picture below.

New look at Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood in SKELETON CREW pic.twitter.com/Ders9diAuEOctober 24, 2024

The writing bears a strong resemblance to the runes and glyphs seen repeatedly in Ahsoka (H/T Screen Rant), which could mean Skeleton Crew is more connected to the wider galaxy than we might have thought. Now, exactly what language this writing is written in is hard to guess, as it looks very similar to both Jedi and Sith runic languages used in the saga, too. But, its similarity to the Ahsoka glyphs is pretty overwhelming.

So far, Skeleton Crew has appeared to be more of a standalone project, though it takes place at the same time as the other Disney Plus shows. Ahsoka's runic language was used in a star map that led to Peridea, so it's possible that whatever Jod is looking at here has some kind of connection to the other galaxy, which is where Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are currently stranded. Could this be a key to getting them home?

Whether this is a major link or just an Easter egg for eagle-eyed fans remains to be seen. But, we wouldn't be surprised if there is a deeper meaning here, considering how interconnected the shows have been so far.

Skeleton Crew arrives this December 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else that's in the works.