First epic fight clip from new Star Wars TV show is giving us serious Rogue One vibes

A new clip from The Acolyte featuring an epic fight scene has been released – and it's giving us some series Rogue One vibes.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a former Padawan turned dangerous warrior, faces off against Sol (Lee Jung-jae), a respected Jedi Master – and no lightsabers or weapons are used. We haven't really seen this type of martial arts-style fighting since Rogue One, when Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) takes down a slew of stormtroopers. Fans have been praising the scene, with one commenting that the choreography is "on another level" and another joking that they can't wait for "Crouching Jedi, Hidden Sith!"

The newest show in the Star Wars universe, set at the end of the High Republic, approximately 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, follows a former Padawan as she reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes...but the forces they confront are more sinister than they could ever imagine. The cast includes Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Annie Moss, Dafne Keen, and Jodi Turner-Smith. The first trailer for the series also teased a brand new villain: a mysterious Sith lord with a zipper-like helmet who seems nothing short of terrifying.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to hit Disney Plus on June 4 in the US, arriving on June 5 in the UK. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the new Star Wars movies on the way and our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline.