The original 1977 Star Wars returns to theaters for a "once-in-a-generation event" to remind everyone who shot first

These are the droids you're looking for, actually. Star Wars, in all of its original 1977 glory, is headed to theaters for its 50th anniversary.

Sadly, this does mean that we'll have to wait two years, given that the release date is on February 19, 2027. This will also be the first time that the original cut of Star Wars has been shown in a theater in nearly 47 years. You read that right. Gizmodo also reports that the film may be coming to IMAX theaters as well, though this hasn't been officially confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm.

Perhaps the most exciting thing, at least for me, is the fact that we will see Han shoot first (because he did!) – and "Maclunkey!" will be no more. In the original cut, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) shoots Greedo dead, point-blank. This was retconned by George Lucas himself, however, in 1997, where the scene is altered to give Han some actual motivation for murder i.e., Greedo shooting first.

There have been many, many alterations to Star Wars (later titled Star Wars: A New Hope) over the years, including a CGI Jabba the Hutt added in 1997, Luke's lightsaber changing from blue to green (and eventually back), and the scene in which Han and Luke shoot the Imperial Officers dead being omitted completely from the Special Edition. The worst of all, however, might be the 2019 Disney re-release, in which Greedo shouts "Maclunkey!" before being shot dead by Han. Look, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

For more on what's coming to a galaxy near you, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.