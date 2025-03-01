Star Wars fans are sharing their favorite unbelievable canon cameos – and some of them are seriously deep-cut

Although the films may imply otherwise, the Star Wars universe is undeniably vast despite our focus on the Skywalker family for most of its timeline . Over the years, a wide range of talent has dropped in all corners of the galaxy before they became major movie stars or were already well-known and simply wanted to realize their fan-inspired dreams. Over on Reddit , lovers of the story set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away gave their favorite appearances throughout the franchise, making a frankly wild trip down memory lane done at hyperspeed.

A popular pick was Kiera Knightley as Sabé, handmaiden to Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) and dedicated decoy for the future love of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). One fan gave honorable mention to a star who, while not well known in his first appearance, returned as a well-known name when he reprised a role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. "Because he’s such a dynamic actor, I tend to fancast Joel Edgerton in a lot of stuff. I always forget he’s been Owen Lars since 2002."

Shaun of the Dead star, Simon Pegg, also got a nod among fans as Unkar Plutt, the trader who gives Rey a bad deal in Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens. He also voiced Dengar in season 4 of Star Wars: Clone Wars.

Besides cameos from Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy (even if his scene was cut), one stand-out surprise in the franchise was legendary director Werner Herzog as The Client in The Mandalorian. One fan praised his performance, saying, "He doesn’t even pause before delivering that line. So sinister." Another said , "Whenever I need to imagine Werner Herzog's distinctive voice, I think to myself, 'bounty hunting iss a com-pli-ca-ted profession.'" Congratulations, you're reading it in his voice now, too.

We can only expect more big names to briefly drop into the Star Wars universe with the projects in the pipeline. To see what's coming our way, here's every Star Wars movie and TV show currently in the works.