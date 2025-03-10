The Last of Us season 2's Abby star Kaitlyn Dever admits it's been hard to not look at character backlash on the internet

By
published

"It's hard not to see those things on the internet"

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
(Image credit: Max)

The Last of Us season 2 is almost upon us and introduces a key character from the second game in Abby Anderson. Those who've played it through will know she becomes a major protagonist from this point on but it's fair to say she's pretty divisive among fans.

Booksmart actor Kaitlyn Dever will be playing the role in the upcoming second season and has opened up about taking on such a divisive role. Speaking to Screen Rant, she was asked about if she's paid any attention to online discourse about Abby so far.

"Well, it's hard not to see those things on the internet. It's hard not to stop myself from looking at it every once in a while, especially going into this, for sure," Dever explained. "And I want to do this character justice and make the fans proud by bringing her to life in this kind of way."

She continued: "But my main focus was just the collaboration between Neil [Druckmann] and Craig [Mazin], and making sure I was really getting to the core of who she is and what drives her and her emotional state; her anger and her frustration and her grief and all of that. I wanted to make sure that that was what I was focusing most of my energy on."

A new trailer has been released for The Last of Us season 2, which shows Ellie and Joel living in Jackson years on from the events of the first season. However, the past is never far away as tension brews between the pair and the threat of the infected grows ever stronger.

The Last of Us season 2 begins on April 13 on Max and April 14 on Sky and Now. For more, check out our guides to new TV shows on the way in 2025.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

Deputy Entertainment Editor

