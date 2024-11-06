Stranger Things season 5's redacted title might be referencing a minor character in the Netflix show

Netflix has released the first major teaser for Stranger Things season 5, revealing all of the episode titles for the final outing.

However, one big mystery remains around them, as creators the Duffer brothers decided to redact half of one of the names. Luckily for us, the Stranger Things community works hard, meaning that fans think they've already solved exactly who it's referring to.

The big theory is that it's Holly Wheeler, Mike Wheeler and Nancy Wheeler's younger sister. Writing on Reddit in reaction to the new teaser , several fans replied to the post suggesting that the redacted name in question is Karen and Ted Wheeler's daughter. Intriguingly, this theory has actually been circulating for a while after the titles leaked in mid-2024.

Reddit user Kauan1983 shared the insight earlier this year when he pointed out that the character had seemingly been recast ahead of season 5. It's speculated that she'll now be played by Evil Dead: Rise star Nell Fisher after some on-set pictures seemingly saw her in Holly's costume.

Writing on the social media platform, the user speculated: "The vanishing of a member of the Wheeler Family, and their role being important enough to be referenced in an episode title also match the fact that they've been filming a surprising amount of scenes at the Wheelers' house, implying that they are indeed having a bigger role this season."

It's certainly an intriguing theory, and one that several fans have taken on board as truth. But, we'd suggest a bit of caution as the Netflix show is known for keeping secrets up its sleeve so not all may be what it seems.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to watch right now.