Stranger Things season 5 confirms new casting and gets emotional first behind-the-scenes footage

Stranger Things season 5 is about halfway through filming, and, to mark the occasion, Netflix has unveiled a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the forthcoming installment of the beloved show.

In the video, which you can watch below, cast members including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, and Finn Wolfhard are seen on the set. If you needed a reminder of just how long this show has been in our lives, Brown reflects that she was 10 when she started, and she'll soon be turning 20. Where does the time go?

If that wasn't enough, there's also an exciting tease about what to expect from the new episodes. "Season 4 was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger," says Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

To celebrate the halfway mark of filming Stranger Things 5 — and 8 years of Stranger Things! — we have a very special look at the making of the final season. pic.twitter.com/HH6yVgzLRAJuly 15, 2024

This isn't the first time Stranger Things has marked the halfway point, though. Earlier this month, a behind-the-scenes photo and video was revealed to celebrate progress.

Additionally, three additional cast members have joined the line-up. Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux have joined the cast, though their roles aren't known just yet.

"It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them," Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the Netflix show, recently revealed. "We're making basically eight movies."

Stranger Things season 4 was supersized, with each episode running for at least an hour, and the finale running for a whole two hours and 19 minutes. We can look forward to the same kind of length for season 5, then.

Stranger Things season 5 doesn't yet have a release date, but here's hoping it arrives soon. While you wait to return to Hawkins, check out our guide to all the upcoming TV shows worth getting excited about, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.