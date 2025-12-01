Stranger Things fans spot huge clue in season 5 that may finally anwser why Vecna kidnapped Will Byers in the first place

It looks like season 5 links back to The First Shadow in more ways than one

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 may have hit Netflix almost a week ago, but fans are picking apart the first four episodes, and have found yet another juicy theory that may have given away the entire plot.

Spoilers follow for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1, so turn back now if you haven't seen it, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 review.

In the stage show, Joyce pretends to set up a high school production of Oklahoma!, casting freshman Henry Creel and Patty Newby in the lead roles, who soon start to develop feelings for one another. However, this is a cover-up. Joyce was secretly directing Dark of the Moon, a supernatural story about a witch boy who falls in love with a human girl. Furthermore, Joyce and Hopper were using the play to get Henry to testify against his father, who was suspected of killing animals in Hawkins at the time. Patty, on the other hand, told Henry she would run away with him after the play, but that never happened as Creel was kidnapped by Dr. Brenner, and went on to kill his family the same day the play hit the stage.

So what does this mean? Vecna may be targeting the kids to get back at what their parents did to him. However, the play could also be a traumatic memory that Creel is keeping locked away in his mind, just like the cave. This may be the key to unlocking his humanity and stopping him from carrying out his evil plan, whatever that may be.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out on Netflix, with volume 2 set to arrive on Christmas Day. See our Stranger Things season release schedule for exact timings. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.

