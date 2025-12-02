Stranger Things fans have resurrected a rather sinister season 2 theory involving Mike and Nancy's do-nothing dad – and the evidence in season 5 is overwhelming

Ted Wheeler might know a lot more than we think

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler in Stranger Things season 5
Thanks to a brand new episode involving a Demogorgon and a golf club, a (rather outrageous-seeming) fan theory from Stranger Things season 2 has resurfaced – and Ted Wheeler may not be as innocent as we think.

Warning: Stranger Things season 5 spoilers below!

At the time, I just figured the Duffer brothers forgot about Ted (sort of the same way they conveniently forgot about Argyle in season 5), given that he's been a nothing burger of a character since season 1, to the point where it's just a running joke. The TikTok points out that Ted doesn't seem too scared of the Demogorgon at all, and that there's almost a look of familiarity on his face...but perhaps he doesn't exactly know why. Either way, good ol' Ted is in an induced coma right now, and we don't know what's going to happen in episodes 5-8. If Ted ends up being a villain, though, I will jump for joy (because that man needs something to do – does he even have a job?)

Lauren Milici
