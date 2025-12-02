Stranger Things fans have resurrected a rather sinister season 2 theory involving Mike and Nancy's do-nothing dad – and the evidence in season 5 is overwhelming

Thanks to a brand new episode involving a Demogorgon and a golf club, a (rather outrageous-seeming) fan theory from Stranger Things season 2 has resurfaced – and Ted Wheeler may not be as innocent as we think.

Warning: Stranger Things season 5 spoilers below!

Following Stranger Things season 5 episode 2, a new TikTok has popped up that poses the theory that Ted Wheeler, the largely useless father character of Mike, Nancy, and Holly, is actually the creator of the Upside Down. Now, I (as a fan with a season 1 tattoo and way too much time on my hands) don't think good ol' Ted "created" the Upside Down, but I do think there is some credence in Ted knowing more than he's actually been letting on for five seasons.

The theory first appeared some years ago, circa season 2, with one fan even theorizing that Ted could be 001... which we know did not end up being the case. At the time, the evidence was in Ted's chair in the living room that he never gets up from. The new TikTok also mentions this: when Eleven sits in it, it gives her a particularly weird feeling, prompting fan theorists to say that the chair is akin to a throne and that it helps him "charge" his powers.

We don't get much of Ted in season 3, besides more of him being wholly unaware and aloof, but season 4 does introduce something particularly strange. When Vecna shows Nancy a vision of her entire family being killed...Ted is absent. Why wouldn't Vecna just take everyone out?

At the time, I just figured the Duffer brothers forgot about Ted (sort of the same way they conveniently forgot about Argyle in season 5), given that he's been a nothing burger of a character since season 1, to the point where it's just a running joke. The TikTok points out that Ted doesn't seem too scared of the Demogorgon at all, and that there's almost a look of familiarity on his face...but perhaps he doesn't exactly know why. Either way, good ol' Ted is in an induced coma right now, and we don't know what's going to happen in episodes 5-8. If Ted ends up being a villain, though, I will jump for joy (because that man needs something to do – does he even have a job?)

