Filming has started on the second season of beloved Hulu show Paradise, only weeks after the hit Disney Plus show ended

We've barely caught our breath after the first season of the hit political thriller series Paradise, and photos revealed this week confirm that filming for season 2 has already begun. The show, which starred Sterling K. Brown as the bodyguard assigned to protect James Marsden's US president, gripped audiences from the first episode (which we will absolutely not discuss here). The second season got the green light just last month, and as creator Dan Fogelman revealed, the cameras are rolling already.

Posting a photo on X with the caption "We're baaaaaaack," confirms that things are underway following last season's jaw-dropping finale. Unfortunately, how things will follow up this season, we have absolutely no idea. This realm of uncertainty wasn't just a spot that the fans were left in, though, as even its star was unsure if he'd be back for a second season at all.

Speaking to BlackFilmandTV, Sterling K. Brown admitted that he had a feeling a second season would get the go-ahead, mainly thanks to the positive reaction it was receiving online. "You get the chance to see how people are responding to it on socials and the level of enthusiasm that folks were having for the product, and I'm like, 'okay' because you never know if lightning is gonna hit in the same place twice, you know and we kind of got a chance to do it again."

One person that was equally positive about the show's future was Fogelman, who told Deadline, "I felt confident we were going to get a Season 2, though I’ve been confident before and gotten screwed by ending on a cliffhanger that never gets an answer. So it’s a very fair question. But I never really questioned that, honestly." He's just glad he gets to carry on the story that is now open to a world of possibilities. "Yes, it would’ve been very disappointing if we had gotten canceled, and we just ended with Sterling getting on that plane. I probably would’ve had to self-publish a bit of fan fiction or something to tell people what happened." Thankfully we won't have to resort to that. While you wait for a second season, check out 10 of the best shows on Hulu now.