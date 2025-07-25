Breaking Bad creator's new Apple TV Plus sci-fi show starring Better Call Saul actor gets mysterious new title and creepy, donut-filled first look: "Happiness is contagious"
Pluribus is coming this fall
Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's mysterious new sci-fi show finally has a title...and a rather upsetting first look.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see a woman standing at the front desk of what appears to be a medical institution of some kind with an open box of donuts. As she begins to pick up and lick each individual donut before putting it back in its place, the camera pans over to a little sign that says, "Help yourself!" Yuck.
Even more puzzling is the show's official synopsis, which reads, "[Pluribus] is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."
The nine-episode series, which has already been picked up for a second season, stars Rhea Seehorn, who played Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul (and deserved about five million more Emmy nominations, in my opinion). The cast also includes Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete), Carlos-Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), Miriam Shor (American Fiction), and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).
Gilligan is best known for creating Breaking Bad, which is widely regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time, as well as its spin-off prequel series Better Call Saul (which is just as good, but different!)
This is far from Gilligan's first foray into the sci-fi genre, as he wrote, directed, and executive-produced the original run of The X-Files.
Pluribus is set to hit Apple TV Plus on November 7. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
