The Wheel of Time showrunner defends Prime Video show's big changes from the books following season 3 backlash: "You have to be careful not to be swayed by Reddit"

News
By Contributions from published

Exclusive: Rafe Judkins praises the series' well-meaning fanbase as he says he and the Wheel of Time team "have to do what's best for the adaptation"

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins has defended season 3's big changes from Robert Jordan's novels, as he assures fans of the source material that they're "trying to make something that people love".

The fantasy series recently earned praised from loyal readers of the books for its accurate portrayal of Rand's experiences in Rhuidean – and his spiritual walk through his ancestral history. Prior to that, though, the show has been on the receiving end of pretty intense backlash for its inclusivity and more story-related deviations, like Mat (Dónal Finn) going to Tanchico with Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) to find out more about the Aes Sedai instead of travelling to the Aiel Waste with Rand (Josha Stradowski).

"You just have to accept that you can't do everything that's in the books, and that's not what we're trying to do," Judkins tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is currently available on newsstands. He then went on to suggest that "the 20,000 people who post on Reddit" aren't representative of the "millions and millions" who have read the books or are tuning in to the Prime Video series.

"In our current time, you have to be careful not to be swayed by Reddit. It's a wonderful audience and we love the people who engage with the books that much, but we really want to do right by the heart and spine of the books and bring it to a much wider audience," continues Judkins. "I'm always careful to listen to what everyone says, but you have to do what's best for the adaptation at the end of the day. If you try to make something that everyone likes, no one will love it, and we're trying to make something that people love."

Donal Finn as Mat and Zoe Robins as Nynaeve in The Wheel of Time season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

"Any time you approach an adaptation, you have to look at the time it was written in and the time that we live in now," adds executive producer Justine Juel Gillmer. "Everyone in the writers' room came to this with an idea of what they loved about the books and what they thought was important. Then we asked, 'What is the modern lens that we see this through?' Because there is a difference between a book published in the early '90s and right now."

Towards the end of the latest episode, titled 'The Road to the Spear', Rand – reliving his ancestor Charn's life during the Age of Legends – encounters Lanfear (Natasha O'Keefe) as a conniving Aes Sedai scientist who brings about the Breaking of the World. Meanwhile, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) looked into the future to discover that there is no reality where both she and Rand live. Talk about drama!

The Wheel of Time season 3 is streaming now, with new episodes dropping on Prime Video every Thursday. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover. Check out what you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

See more TV Shows News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine and Daniel Henney as Lan in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner explains the one big benefit of being Prime Video's lesser-known fantasy series: "Amazon's letting us fly our freak flag!"
The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner teases future of the Amazon fantasy series beyond season 3: "My job is to do everything I can to get it to the end"
Captain Sisay holding her sword high a the helm
MTG lead designer says "Trans people, people of color, and women playing a larger role, are all part of modern fantasy because they’re all part of the actual world"
Charlie Vickers as Annatar and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power season 2 finale (2024)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news
House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon showrunner says season 3 will introduce something from George R. R. Martin's books that Game of Thrones left out: "I just thought it was cool"
Annatar and Celebrimbor in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7
The Rings of Power has been renewed for season 3 – and the show is jumping ahead several years
Latest in Sci-Fi Shows
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2
Doctor Who episode &#039;Rose&#039;
20 years after Doctor Who returned to our screens, fans are sharing their favorite moments including from comeback episode Rose
Black Mirror season 7
Charlie Brooker promises Black Mirror season 7 is "a bit more OG", having previously said that he didn't want the series to be known as "the 'tech is bad' show" anymore
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
Abby star Kaitlyn Dever played the Last of Us games with her dad and has been a fan "for a very long time"
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies reveals why season 2's Eurovision inspired episode has him taking the "sexiest f***ing risk"
Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin praises Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal for "spectacular" take on one of Part 2's most iconic scenes in season 2
Latest in News
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in the works at Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
More about sci fi shows
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies reveals why season 2's Eurovision inspired episode has him taking the "sexiest f***ing risk"
Black Mirror season 7

Charlie Brooker promises Black Mirror season 7 is "a bit more OG", having previously said that he didn't want the series to be known as "the 'tech is bad' show" anymore
The Demon&#039;s Hand

League of Legends' take on Balatro is one of its best mini-games yet – and it's also exactly what's wrong with this era of League of Legends
See more latest
Most Popular
Backbone One Xbox Edition controller on a green background with Post Malone
I think Backbone might have had some help with its new Xbox Edition mobile controller
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in the works at Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
AriZona 99 the game with contents
You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
Nintendo Switch 2 controller slot
Best Buy just confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, and there's only days left to wait