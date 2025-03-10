The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"

News
By
published

Exclusive: Star Giancarlo Esposito addresses The Electric State’s change in tone from the graphic novel to fit with a PG-13 audience

Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming family friendly sci-movie The Electric State could have turned out a whole lot scarier if it had directly followed its source material. But, directing duo the Russo brothers and their team decided to lighten some of the themes so the movie could be enjoyed by a wider range of ages, something that star Giancarlo Esposito says is a good thing.

"To me, I feel like this is a movie I'm going to bring my children with me to," says the star to GamesRadar+. "They still have actively developing minds about the world around them who are very concerned about what's going on today. I think it's brilliant that our youth are waking up earlier due to the advent of the cell phone and computers, and I think they're exposed to more at an earlier age."

The Electric State movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, who travels across a war-torn nation with her new robot buddy to find her brother. Along the way she enlists the help of an ex-soldier (Chris Pratt) and his android-in-crime, but as the four search for answers, they encounter the effects of the human vs robot war. The film is based on the 2018 graphic novel by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, however, readers might find that the movie does tend to skip over a lot of the novel’s scarier images, presumably to fit its PG-13 rating.

Much like the movie, the novel is set in an alternate '90s where a technological war has ravaged the US and follows a teen girl and her robot as they encounter some quite chilling sights, some of which you can see on Stålenhag’s site. Although the novel isn't all out horror, there is no doubt that the illustrations are much creepier than the flick. Just some of the book’s reviews call Stålenhag’s story, which is told through a series of paragraphs and artworks, "Hauntingly beautiful, bleak, sad and somber," and "spooky."

However, the movie does bring over the novel’s strong themes of political injustice, prejudice, and the dangers of technology when it falls into the wrong hands. "I think the more they see films like this that allow them to see all of humanity, not only depicted in those who are real, but those who are not real, is really important," adds Esposito. "And so this has to be a movie that young people, especially because one of our stars is a young person, that young people need to understand."

The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Woody Harrelson.

The Electric State hits Netflix on March 14. Before you tune in, make sure to read our The Electric State review first. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State trailer
The Russo Brothers and The Electric State cast talk the Netflix movie's "stunning" VFX – and say the graphic novel's creator is "fully supportive" of the movie lightening the tone
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
The Russo brothers’ upcoming Netflix movie The Electric State includes a section that takes place before the graphic novel due to its "vague narrative"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
The Russo brothers and The Electric State cast talk the surprisingly emotional core of the Netflix sci-fi movie: "I was definitely very, very, very moved"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
The Russo brothers reveal why they wanted to direct The Electric State and talk the "very intentional" exploration of timely technology fears in the Netflix sci-fi movie
Latest in Sci-Fi Movies
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar
James Cameron had "too many great ideas" for Avatar: The Way of Water, so the cut content became Avatar 3 which "will actually be a little bit longer" than its 3-hour predecessor
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho explains his new sci-fi film Mickey 17's surprise end title card: "It's a coming-of-age-story"
Latest in News
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
People playing Finspan, the new game in the Wingspan series
The must-have fishy successor to Wingspan and Wyrmspan is discounted for the first time
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table
The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn stares into the camera, holding a sword in each hand.
After 423 hours and over 15,000 total deaths, Elden Ring player finally beats Shadow of the Erdtree without the upgrades FromSoftware urged everyone to use: "Never give up"
More about sci fi movies
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State

The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State

Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
Absolute Batman in the snow.

Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder teases the arrival of Robin, crossovers with Superman and Wonder Woman, and building up to the Joker
See more latest
Most Popular
Absolute Batman in the snow.
Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder teases the arrival of Robin, crossovers with Superman and Wonder Woman, and building up to the Joker
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
People playing Finspan, the new game in the Wingspan series
The must-have fishy successor to Wingspan and Wyrmspan is discounted for the first time
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn stares into the camera, holding a sword in each hand.
After 423 hours and over 15,000 total deaths, Elden Ring player finally beats Shadow of the Erdtree without the upgrades FromSoftware urged everyone to use: "Never give up"
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table
The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be
Daniel Craig in No Time to Die
James Bond will reportedly remain male and British under new Amazon management, as Pierce Brosnan says it's "a given" that the next actor must not be American
Chris Cocks with a transformer grimmacing behind him
Hasbro CEO, D&D DM, and self-professed "AI bull" Chris Cocks says AI is "supercharging fandom" which is "just net good for the brand"
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"