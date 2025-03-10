Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize

Exclusive: The Electric State stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito explain how the Netflix movie pulls issues and characters "from real life"

Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Russo brothers’ upcoming Netflix movie The Electric State may be set in an alternate ‘90s dystopian reality, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say that the movie’s themes of division and prejudice are very current to the state of our own world right now.

"I mean, those are two issues that have always been around, but more prominently today, which is unfortunate," says Tucci to GamesRadar+. "But I think that this movie, in a very new way, touches upon them and explores them brilliantly."

The Electric State follows one teen’s journey across the US to find her brother, but it's what’s going on in the background that links so heavily to our own reality. The movie takes place after a human vs robot war ends, with machines being denied their rights and sent to live behind a wall by tech mogul Ethan Skate (Tucci) and his company Sentre. This kind of divide and the effects of war are something we sadly recognize from our own world.

However, the two agree that this was part of the reason they both signed onto the project, with Esposito adding, "There was so much in this that really attracted me to it. I love that you get a vision of the world all in one film that's so masterfully executed."

The Sentre wall from The Electric State

(Image credit: Netflix)

But its not just the state of the world that is reflected in The Electric State, but people too. Esposito, who plays ex-soldier turned bounty hunter Colonel Bradbury, explains: "I could see the world depicted in this film through characters, both alive and non-alive, and personalities really pulled out of each one. I mean, the robot world is so interesting because their personalities are very distinct. And it was a very wonderful to have them be reflective of human personalities."

In fact, Tucci’s character Skate, who controls all new technology in the US, is actually inspired by real life figures. "I mean, it's sort of an amalgam of a bunch of different guys in positions like that. They're all usually very charming to a certain extent," says Tucci of his character’s inspiration. "But you know that there's a kind of myopia there, and there is a desire for control, and then some of them abuse it. Others end up taking their success and what they have created and doing good things with it."

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. the movie also stars Millie Bobby Brown as wandering teen Michelle, Chris Pratt as her new travel buddy Keats, Anthony Mackie as cheeky little robot Herman, and many more.

The Electric State hits Netflix on March 14. Before you tune in, make sure to read our The Electric State review first. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.

