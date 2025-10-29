Jeff Bridges channels the Dude in response to fans rejecting Tron: Ares after underwhelming opening weekend: "That's just like your opinion, man"

News
By published

Jeff Bridges isn't bothered about the Tron: Ares box office

Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn in Tron: Ares
(Image credit: Disney)

Tron: Ares star Jeff Bridges has responded to the sci-fi reboot's lacklustre opening weekend box office performance.

The film debuted to $60 million worldwide, which is disappointing for a star-studded major blockbuster.

"My wife took some wonderful photographs while we were shooting Heaven's Gate, and here in Santa Barbara, her photographs are on display at the Tamsen Gallery, which is right next door to the Arlington Theater," he continued. "And next month there's gonna be a screening of Heaven's Gate that everyone's invited to. And it's the director's cut, you know, Michael Cimino – it's gonna be great. So it's interesting how things can grow on you."

TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.