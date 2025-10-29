Jeff Bridges channels the Dude in response to fans rejecting Tron: Ares after underwhelming opening weekend: "That's just like your opinion, man"

Tron: Ares star Jeff Bridges has responded to the sci-fi reboot's lacklustre opening weekend box office performance.

The film debuted to $60 million worldwide, which is disappointing for a star-studded major blockbuster.

"That's not really my wheelhouse. [Laughs] I don't really know about that," Bridges said when asked by Entertainment Weekly about the emphasis placed on opening weekend. "It's interesting, though, how movies are received at opening weekend. I remember Heaven's Gate was considered, you know, very disappointing or a flop, but nowadays it's considered kind of a masterpiece."

Heaven's Gate is Bridges's 1980 epic western, directed by Michael Cimino, which bombed at the box office and with critics.

"My wife took some wonderful photographs while we were shooting Heaven's Gate, and here in Santa Barbara, her photographs are on display at the Tamsen Gallery, which is right next door to the Arlington Theater," he continued. "And next month there's gonna be a screening of Heaven's Gate that everyone's invited to. And it's the director's cut, you know, Michael Cimino – it's gonna be great. So it's interesting how things can grow on you."

Bridges closed out his answer by channeling one of his most iconic characters: "Even as an individual, often, I have not liked a movie. And then a couple weeks or months later, I'll see it again. I'll say, 'What was I thinking?' [Laughs] As the Dude would say, 'That's just like your opinion, man.'"

Tron: Ares is predicted to lose around $132.7 million at the box office, and its chances of a sequel might be threatened.

The film sits at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, with our own 2.5 star Tron: Ares review verdict reading: "A serviceable blockbuster falls short of being truly fun by swapping the Grid for a real-world setting. Despite a good lead performance from Greta Lee and a great score, Ares lacks the charm and silliness of its Tron predecessors after one upgrade too many."

