James Cameron slams Netflix's "fundamentally rotten" approach to theatrical releases: "The Academy Awards mean nothing if they don't mean theatrical"

James Cameron is not a fan of Netflix's take on the theatrical experience

Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron has long been an ardent supporter of the theatrical experience. So, it should come as no surprise that he's taking aim at Netflix's "fundamentally rotten" approach to doing the bare minimum for Oscars eligibility.

Speaking on The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni, Cameron began his attack on Netflix by saying the streamer's potential purchase of Warner Bros. would be a "disaster."

That won't be an issue for Cameron's next release, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The Pandora-set threequel, which sees the Na'vi coming face to face with the Ash People, will likely be one of 2025's highest-grossing movies – with both prior Avatar films grossing over $2 billion at the box office.

