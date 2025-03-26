Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 isn't a filler episode, it brings back the magic of old-school episodic TV

Features
By published

Opinion: Despite being pretty different from the rest of the Marvel show, Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 is a real highlight

Daredevil: Born Again trailer
(Image credit: Disney+)

The creative process for Daredevil: Born Again was not exactly smooth. Partway through filming season 1, Marvel Studios replaced the original showrunners and overhauled their plans for the series. Their initial vision reportedly skewed too far from the tone of Netflix's Daredevil, and several lead actors weren't convinced by what they’d filmed so far. After considerable rewrites, the version we see on Disney Plus incorporates some of that earlier material, but feels closer to the Daredevil that fans know and love.

Episode 5 is one of the points where we can guess what the previous, now-defunct Born Again might have looked like. Light on angst, it’s a standalone adventure where Matt Murdock never actually dons the Daredevil suit. Channelling an old-fashioned style of episodic storytelling, it sees Matt get taken hostage during a bank heist, using his street smarts and superpowers to outwit the robbers before the clock runs out on a high-stakes deadline.

An entire series in this format might not have gone down well with fans of Netflix’s grim-and-gritty atmosphere. However in its current context, episode 5 is an unexpected highlight, showcasing certain qualities where Born Again actually outshines the Netflix series. Chief among them is pacing.

A standalone adventure

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Disney+)

Like many Netflix dramas, Daredevil was purposefully geared toward marathon viewing, structured around overlapping storylines that made episodes blend together. Born Again leans closer to a case-of-the-week format, with snappier pacing that balances short-term subplots with longform arcs like Wilson Fisk’s political career. In the midst of more serious material about police corruption and Matt’s personal struggles, episode 5 provides an emotional reset, delivering an entertaining thriller with a perceptive attitude to Matt’s personality and skillset.

Rather than actively seeking out trouble, Matt finds himself in this scenario by pure coincidence. He’s at the bank to apply for a loan, meeting with a manager who happens to be Ms. Marvel’s dad, Yusuf Khan. It seems like a typical day of civilian life, until Matt leaves the building and overhears a team of armed robbers begin to shut down the bank, holding the remaining customers hostage. Playing up the helpless blind guy schtick, he sneaks back inside and allows the robbers to take him hostage as well. It’s a heroic act, but it’s also a reminder of how Matt lives up to his superhero pseudonym, flinging himself into danger because he is, at heart, an adrenaline junkie.

We soon learn that the thieves are here for something specific, hidden away in a safe deposit box. To complicate matters further, Mr Khan is the assistant bank manager, meaning that he doesn’t have access to the vault. If the robbers discover that he can’t help them break in, his life is forfeit.

In another throwback to old-school episodic TV, this all unfolds as a themed holiday story, taking place during St Patrick’s Day. The thieves are Irish (yes, it’s an unabashedly corny detail), and they scheduled their heist at a time when most of the city’s police are either busy overseeing the parade or out getting drunk.

The man behind the mask

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At first, Matt’s strategy involves manipulating the gang into releasing other hostages and letting him stay in the bank. Tapping into his oratorical skills, he keeps the robbers off-balance and positions himself as an unexpected authority figure among the hostages. Exchanging pointed banter with his captors, he’s clearly having fun, exploring the freedom of a quasi-anonymous middle ground between his civilian and superhero identities. Later on, he uses a bathroom break to deploy his combat training, taking out two armed guards and saving Mr Khan’s life in the nick of time. One of the coolest moments comes when it’s time to open the vault itself – something Matt achieves by using his super-senses to crack the combination on the door.

Despite its goofier elements, this episode is as Daredevil as Daredevil can be. It’s abundantly clear that although Matt has hung up the mask, he’s still the same guy he was before. He still runs compulsively toward danger, and lies to his friends and coworkers about what he’s doing. And when confronted with a gun to the head, his immediate instinct is to act like a cocky asshole.

From the setup to the denouement, this self-contained story is a perfect illustration of how so-called "filler episodes" are invariably more important than we think, in this case allowing us to explore Matt’s personal journey between weightier periods of the show’s plot. You get the sense that he’s perversely thrilled to be in the wrong place at the wrong time – not just because he’s uniquely equipped to save the hostages’ lives, but because this gives him an excuse to unleash his Daredevil side without technically breaking his self-imposed retirement. That includes, of course, the scene toward the end when he beats one of the thieves to a pulp. Matt’s desire for violent retribution is still bubbling under the surface, and we know it’s only a matter of time before it breaks free.

For more on Daredevil: Born Again, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review and our guide to the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

See more TV Shows Features
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw
Contributor

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a critic and journalist specializing in geek culture, TV, and film. Previously a staff writer at the Daily Dot, she now freelances for a wide variety of outlets including TV Guide, Atlas Obscura, Inverse, Vulture and BBC radio. She also co-hosts the movie review podcast Overinvested.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review: "There have been far worse Marvel projects, but few as disappointing as this"
Daredevil recap
Everything you need to know before watching Daredevil: Born Again
Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Daredevil Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again will fix the showrunner's big issue with the Netflix series: "At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again just made a perfect reference to Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Muse
Daredevil: Born Again midseason trailer teases Matt Murdock’s violent fight with Muse, including a gory scene straight from the comics
Iman Vellani in The Marvels
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 gives an important Ms. Marvel update – and it might have confirmed a major team-up in the next Avengers movie
Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 isn't a filler episode, it brings back the magic of old-school episodic TV
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel may have just sneakily confirmed one of the biggest Daredevil: Born Again fan theories
Daredevil: Born Again
A new look at Matt Murdock suiting up in Daredevil: Born Again has Marvel fans saying the same thing
Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon in Agatha All Along
A quickly killed off Agatha All Along star thought she'd be a witch: "I get there and no one is really looking me in the eye"
Latest in Features
Yasuke and Naoe ready to fight on the Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail
On The Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows coverage hub
Captain Planet #1
Captain Planet is back after 33 years with a "sexy" makeover and a message that's as important as ever: "Reality has gotten a lot less subtle"
Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 isn't a filler episode, it brings back the magic of old-school episodic TV
Assassin&#039;s Creed 3 screenshot of Desmond hilding a circular Isu artifact
Assassin's Creed Shadows' modern storyline is kind of non-existent and I couldn't be happier about it
An Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail showing Yasuke and Oda Nobunaga armored up and on horseback, ready to ride to battle
"We really wanted you to live this history": Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about "perspective", says the game's cinematic director
A screenshot of a pink-haired protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, surrounded by other BLADE soldiers and a Skell.
I spent 10 years waiting for the answers to Xenoblade Chronicles X's haunting cliffhanger ending, and it was worth the wait
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again just made a perfect reference to Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Iman Vellani in The Marvels

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 gives an important Ms. Marvel update – and it might have confirmed a major team-up in the next Avengers movie

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again just made a perfect reference to Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home
See more latest
Most Popular
Colorful key art for Wildgate showing spaceships flying towards one another at speed while exchanging laser fire, smaller crew members circling around them - in the background, purple-tinged space warps and distorts
"We have to earn it": Wildgate is a frenzied sci-fi shooter from former Blizzard devs, but this multiplayer isn't riding any coattails
Yasuke and Naoe ready to fight on the Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail
On The Radar: Assassin's Creed Shadows coverage hub
Captain Planet #1
Captain Planet is back after 33 years with a "sexy" makeover and a message that's as important as ever: "Reality has gotten a lot less subtle"
An Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows On The Radar thumbnail showing Yasuke and Oda Nobunaga armored up and on horseback, ready to ride to battle
"We really wanted you to live this history": Assassin's Creed Shadows is all about "perspective", says the game's cinematic director
Assassin&#039;s Creed 3 screenshot of Desmond hilding a circular Isu artifact
Assassin's Creed Shadows' modern storyline is kind of non-existent and I couldn't be happier about it
A screenshot of a pink-haired protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, surrounded by other BLADE soldiers and a Skell.
I spent 10 years waiting for the answers to Xenoblade Chronicles X's haunting cliffhanger ending, and it was worth the wait
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of an enemy falling backwards through the air away from Yasuke who&#039;s just performed a War Kick
Forget the hidden blade: if you're not yeeting enemies in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you're missing out
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows gameplay taken for review
Assassin's Creed Shadows claims to offer two protagonists, but the choice between Yasuke and Naoe seems pretty rigged
UGREEN x Genshin Impact Series
Power Up, Game On with this exciting UGREEN x Genshin Impact Series special collaboration
Asssassin&#039;s Creed Shadows kusarigama
My favorite weapon in Assassin's Creed Shadows is also the most misunderstood