A quickly killed off Agatha All Along star thought she'd be a witch: "I get there and no one is really looking me in the eye"

Debra Jo Rupp was a little bit disappointed with her MCU return last year in Agatha All Along, where she reprised her role as as Sharon Davis from WandaVision. Also known as Mrs. Hart, one of Agatha Harkness' Westview neighbors, she was brought back to join the Witches' Road travels, but it wasn't exactly as she was promised.

"The phone call I got was 'We'd love you to join this project. You're gonna be a witch!' I was so excited," Rupp recalled during the PaleyFest panel for Agatha All Along last Saturday (via EW).

"I get there, I think I'm gonna be a witch – Jepp Jo is gonna play a witch – [but] I get there and no one is really looking me in the eye," she said, adding: "And it just went downhill from there."

Not only she didn't get to be a witch, but her character met a tragic end very early in the show, in episode 3.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast, the show's creator Jac Schaeffer explained Sharon's death was actually a last minute decision which came after the scripts were written, so Rupp didn't know that was to be her character's fate.

According to Schaeffer, this moment was vital to help ensure that the show had stakes. "It was a big question – do characters die in the show?," she told GR+. "The answer was yes because we wanted the show to have teeth. This is a show about a character who is classified as a villain. Also, there is something about witchcraft that if you remove death, those bigger stakes like that, it becomes soft, toothless, and inauthentic. So yeah, we kill someone."

Rupp's journey was cut short and she didn't get to have any magic, but at least she enjoyed being a member of Agatha's star-studded coven – which included Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Joe Locke – for three hilarious episodes.

It's unlikely that Rupp will come back from the dead, like other Marvel characters have done in the past, but could we see Agatha's coven returning for a season 2?

Marvel TV boss said recently that the studio is looking at Hawkeye season 2 and Agatha All Along season 2. "A show like Agatha, to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let's not rush it. Let's get the right idea and then make it," said Brad Winderbaum.

However, star Patti LuPone said season 2 is not happening, as showrunner Jac Schaeffer isn't keen on second seasons.

Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.