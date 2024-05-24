Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans roast their MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth as being the "second best Chris"

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his MCU co-stars decided to celebrate the occasion in the only way they know how, by roasting him.

As reported by Variety , the impromptu roast came about when Robert Downey Jr. was making a speech at the ceremony, informing Hemsworth that he had asked his Avengers co-stars to describe him using just three words.

"Here comes the roast!" Downey exclaimed before starting with: "What is Chris Hemsworth?"

According to the Iron Man star, Hawkeye ’s Jeremy Renner had replied, "Absurdly, annoyingly amazing," The Hulk’s Mark Ruffalo joked in with "friend from work," and Black Widow’ s Scarlett Johansson summed it up with "Sensitive leading lady." But it was Captain America star Chris Evans who went in for the kill as Downey. revealed he had said "Second best Chris." Ouch!

But it was all in great jest, as Downey later praised the star and congratulated him on his win. "Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend,” said Downey to Hemsworth who was standing beside him. “Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, down under, he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal."

Best known for portraying the Marvel comic book character Thor in a variety of MCU movies, Hemsworth has become a household name in Hollywood, being the face that springs to mind when we think of The God of Thunder. But the Aussie actor has branched out to other genres too such as Netflix action franchise Extraction or horror movie The Cabin in the Woods . But his upcoming role may be his most different yet as we see him as we never have before as villain Dementus in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

Hemsworth actually received his star just one day before the opening of Furiosa . Downey himself said he "cannot wait" to see the movie, and told everyone in attendance to see it at least three times, "this is going to be the film of 2024."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furiosa is out in theaters right now. For more, check out our interview with Hemsworth explaining how he got into character for Furiosa, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year and beyond.