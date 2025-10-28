Netflix's One Piece season 2 finally has a release date after weeks of new location reveals and character teases

After weeks of location reveals and behind-the-scenes looks at new characters, One Piece season 2 finally has a release date – and we're ready to join the Straw Hats on their next adventure.

The official Twitter account for One Piece shared the release date alongside a brand new poster, as well as three new photos of Monkey D. Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, and Usopp on Drum Island. The second season of the hit Netflix anime adaptation is set to premiere on March 10, 2026.

In case you need a refresher: One Piece season 1 ended with Luffy (Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Usopp (Jacob Romero) retrieving the map to the Grand Line and setting sail in search of the One Piece. The One Piece is a coveted treasure hidden away by the former King of the Pirates – the latter of which is what Luffy aims to be.

In September, Netflix shared photos of several season 2 locations, including Loguetown, aka "the town of the beginning and the end." It serves as the main location for the Loguetown arc, the sixth story of the manga, where Luffy and co. encounter the villainous Marine captain Smoker (who we see sitting menacingly in that post-credits scene at the end of One Piece season 1).

In October, the official One Piece Instagram teased photos of Whisky Peak, as well as Little Garden, which is home to new season 2 villain Mr. 3 (played by David Dastmalchian). Alongside the release date, Netflix also revealed photos of Drum Island, which is the birthplace of the extremely cute Tony Tony Chopper, who is also joining the new season with Superman's Mikaela Hoover lending her voice. You can see the new photos below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

The second season also sees the arrival of some other pretty important characters from the manga and anime, Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Nico Robin aka Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova), and Brogy (Brendan Murray). The series has also been greenlit for season 3, and given how long the manga and anime are, the live-action show could go on for another 15 years.

One Piece season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for season 2 to arrive, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.