Fallout showrunners are developing a live-action Wolfenstein TV show and if they want it to be as game-accurate as Vault 33 they need to adapt Mecha-Hitler

Following the massive success of Fallout, Amazon has ordered a TV series based on the Wolfenstein video game franchise from Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan.

According to Variety, plot details are being kept under wraps, though the show does have an official tagline: "The story of killing Nazis is evergreen." Patrick Somerville, creator of the sci-fi miniseries Station Eleven, is set to serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Joy and Nolan are also set to executive-produce. No casting announcements have been made at this time.

The majority of the first-person shooter games take place in an alternate history and follow William "B.J." Blazkowicz, an American Army captain, who sets out to fight the Nazis – including a mechanical suit-wearing, quad chain gun-armed version of Hitler known as Mecha-Hitler. The first game, Castle Wolfenstein, was launched back in 1981 for Apple II, Commodore 64, and Atari 8-Bit. Since then, a total of 14 games have been released, with the most recent arriving in 2019.

The games pivoted to the first-person shooter genre with Wolfenstein 3D in 1992 (the game in which the player encounters the aforementioned Mecha-Hitler). A live-action movie was announced back in 2012, with Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary set to pen the script – though it never moved forward. Somerville told Variety that he's been a fan of the Wolfenstein franchise "since he was a child," so we think the show is in pretty good hands.

Wolfenstein does not yet have a release date.