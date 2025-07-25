The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus washes up in a zombie-filled Spain in the first Daryl Dixon season 3 trailer, and it’s all a bit Resident Evil 4

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 | Official Trailer | Premieres September 7 on AMC & AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

Daryl and Carol are back. The first full trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 has been unveiled at the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, and the new Spanish setting is giving serious Resident Evil 4 vibes.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are still en route home, and escape apocalyptic London via boat thanks to Stephen Merchant’s “last Englishman in England”, only to wash ashore in Solaz del Mar, Spain, after a storm. Not all is well in the Spanish town, though, with the locals offering up their daughters for trucks full of guns – a barbaric practice that globetrotting righter-of-wrongs Daryl Dixon is perfectly placed to put a stop to.

OK, so there’s no Dr. Salvador revving up a chainsaw, but there’s more than a bit of Leon S. Kennedy’s American outsider rolling up on an undead-infested rural Spanish town and taking on its self-appointed ‘King’ to Daryl Dixon’s latest conflict.

At the same Hall H panel, cast members Reedus and McBride, alongside producer Scott M. Gimple, and showrunner David Zabel, also announced that the show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, with production set to kick off in Spain later this month.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Walking Dead news. Earlier this month, Negan and Maggie-centric spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City was renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, an unscripted horror series called Guts & Glory, from Walking Dead effects wizard Greg Nicotero, where contestants try to survive an “immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges,” was also announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.