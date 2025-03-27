Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon pitched his new "what the f***" demon hunter TV series to Amazon himself – which already has plans for season 2: "What’s that quote? 'Everybody loves bacon'"

By , published

Exclusive: Erik Oleson talks making wild supernatural horror series with none other than Kevin Bacon

The Bondsman
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Bondsman writer and executive producer Erik Oleson says Kevin Bacon's upcoming demon hunter series is a wild ride that everyone will love – because who doesn't love bacon?

"If you’re treating the story honestly and it were really happening to you, you would have this Kevin Bacon question mark expression of 'What the fuck is actually happening?'" Oleson says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26.

"This is very much a WHAT THE FUCK show, right? Like, what the fuck are these idiots writing? What the fuck is happening? What’s going to happen next? We’ve seen countless stories about deals with the Devil. I think what makes this show unique is its mash-up of those tropes, which are inverted and reinvented in ways that you don’t expect."

The Bondsman, stars Bacon as Hub Halloran, a grizzled bounty hunter who is murdered, before being brought back to life by the Devil with an order to hunt rogue demons that have broken out of Hell. Bacon pitched the concept for the series to Amazon himself, along with Blumhouse boss Jason Blum.

Realizing they had something special on their hands, Amazon reached out to Oleson, a veteran of shows such as Daredevil, Carnival Row and The Man In The High Castle, to shape David’s concept into a potential series.

The cast includes Jennifer Nettles as Hub's ex-wife Maryanne, Beth Grant as his mom Kitty, Damon Herriman as Lucky, Maxwell Jenkins as Cade, and Jolene Purdy as Midge.

"Kevin and I really built the show from the ground up, and he and I see eye to eye about the optimal way to run a television series. I've worked on some shows through the years that were, let's just say, less than smooth operations," he continues.

Adds Oleson: "Kevin Bacon in a deal with the Devil hunting demons – hey, come on!" he laughs. "What’s that quote from the Super Bowl [Uber Eats advert]? 'Everybody loves bacon.'"

The Bondsman releases on April 3. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and will available from Wednesday, March 26. Check out what you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

