Wrong Turn reboot director talks taking on a tonally different IP with Silent Night, Deadly Night remake: "You're laughing, you're disgusted, you're like, 'I shouldn't be watching this right now'"

Director Mike P. Nelson, best known for helming the successful 2021 reboot of Appalachian slasher franchise Wrong Turn, says he wanted his remagining of Silent Night, Deadly Night to go into a more "fun" direction – while still honoring the original 1984 film.

"I knew I wanted to have some fun, I knew I wanted to do something that, at least in the beginning, makes you feel like you're in a Silent Night, Deadly Night movie, with, of course, its own little twists and turns," Nelson tells GamesRadar+ during an exclusive interview at NYCC. "But then there were some other ideas that I wanted to play around with. And I really wanted to see if there was a way to be on board with Billy without going into as much of a dark [tone], which is what the original had, which again, is why it is such a cult classic, 'cause you're just like, you're laughing, you're disgusted, you're kinda like, 'I shouldn't be watching this right now. I feel bad.' You know what I mean?'"

Nelson's reimagining of Silent Night, Deadly Night stars Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends, The Monkey) as Billy Chapman, a disturbed young man whose Christmas-related childhood trauma turns him into a Santa Clause-themed serial killer. While Charles E. Sellier Jr.'s original 1984 film is more of a straightforward slasher (with some particularly festive kills), Nelson's movie stars Billy and his love interest Pamela (Ruby Modine), who has a reduced part in the original film.

"With this one, I wanted to go for a wild ride, and I wanted to make sure that there was enough fun and irreverence kind of sprinkled throughout it, but again, in my way," Nelson continues. "And that was really important. And that for both characters of Billy and Pam, there were tidbits of me, so I could really understand them and know how to present them to people. And of course, then when I gave the script to Ruby [Modine], she was the only one I gave the script for Pam to. We were off and running."

The slasher had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September, and currently sits at an 85% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 13 reviews, which is pretty dang good for a horror remake).

The original film spawned four sequels: Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2, Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation, and Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker in 1991, and a loose remake in 2012. The 2012 remake, directed by Stephen C. Miller, fared well at the box office during its limited run and received positive-to-mixed reviews, but failed to reignite interest in a relaunch of the franchise. In terms of the 2025 remake relaunching the franchise, Nelson says he wouldn't mind making a follow-up or two if both the audience and studio demanded it.

"Let's just put it this way: I would be on board with continuing. Even just on the walk over to the Javits Center today, Ruby and I are sitting there just tossing ideas around," he explains. "And stuff that is legitimately [what] I want to see that happen. Because not only would it be funny, because you're just like, 'oh dear Lord,' [it] could get really fucking bizarre and messed up."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Silent Night, Deadly Night hits theaters on December 12, just in time for the Christmas holiday. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.