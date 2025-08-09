Zach Cregger's Weapons has finally been unleashed in theaters, proving that the hype is very real and that his disturbing trip into the depths of an Airbnb with Barbarian was no fluke. A bleak, bloody, and bonkers hair-raiser that's far funnier than it has any right to be, we wouldn't blame you for wanting more. You're not the only one, though, as Cregger has something else planned that would send us back to that world; we just might need to wait a while to see it.

In an interview with Variety, Cregger was asked if there'd be any chance of a sequel, even given how things end (which we of course won't go into here). By the sounds of things, the world he created has dug its hooks in, as he's already got something in the works. "Definitely. I’ve actually, it’s funny you asked that. I can’t help it: I have another idea for something in this world that I’m kind of excited about," he explained. "I’m not going to do it next, and I probably won’t do it after my next movie, but I do have one and I’d like to see it on the screen one day."

While some might be disappointed that it's not at the top of his priorities just yet, what is next on the pile should certainly spark some interest. After giving us two incredibly original horror stories set in their own unhinged worlds, Cregger will be heading into one that's known around the world with a new live-action Resident Evil movie.

Last July, the director explained in a GamesRadar+ exclusive that he's not staying "obedient" to the video games and that it will instead stand on its own. Even so, he still has massive respect for the franchise and what they did for the horror genre as a whole. "Those games pioneered something special. The pacing of those games is so unique and effective, and just being locked in with one character moving from point A to point B, knowing you’re going to pass through this gauntlet of terror, and you’ve got to be methodical and thoughtful about it," he told Variety. "That’s cool. That’s cinematic. So I want to tell the story in the world of the games that honors the lore of the games, but it’s a new story."

With a scheduled release of September 18, 2026, we're going to have a while to wait, but we're sure thrills and chills will be in high amounts with Cregger at the helm. If you're still looking to get your spine tingled before then, check out our list of upcoming horrors here.