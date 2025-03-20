The first trailer for The Suicide Squad star's new serial killer movie makes Jaws look like Finding Nemo

News
By published

Dangerous Animals releases this June

Dangerous Animals: Official Teaser | Jai Courtney | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Dangerous Animals: Official Teaser | Jai Courtney | HD | IFC Films - YouTube
Watch On

The first trailer for new horror movie Dangerous Animals is here – and it makes Jaws look like child's play.

The premise is pretty simple: there's a serial killer who feeds his victims to sharks. However, he may have met his match with his latest captive. Per the movie's official synopsis, "Trapped on a killer’s boat with hungry sharks circling below, a surfer must outwit a predator more dangerous than the ocean itself – will she escape, or become the next offering to the deep?"

The cast includes The Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney and Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison, and the movie is directed by Sean Byrne, who previously helmed the horror flicks The Devil's Candy and The Loved Ones.

The trailer opens with Courtney's serial killer eating breakfast on board his yacht, while his victim cries out from where she's being kept hostage in a "storage cupboard." This isn't his first victim, either – we see a collection of locks of hair, each labeled with a woman's name.

"People don't understand the hierarchy of animals in this world," his voiceover says. "They don't think with their brains. They think with their guts. And what you've got to understand is 300 razor sharp teeth tearing flesh from bone." The clip is intercut with snippets of Courtney dancing and Harrison's character trying to escape, and ends with Courtney saying, "Welcome aboard," as he slams a shark cage shut.

Dangerous Animals arrives on the big screen on June 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hell of a Summer
A new horror movie directed by Stranger Things star gets a bloody first trailer, but it's got seriously mixed reviews
The cast of the Until Dawn movie
Until Dawn movie gets new trailer, and it looks like a mixture of Cabin in the Woods and Happy Death Day
The Surfer
Nicolas Cage just wants to surf but keeps getting bullied by locals in bizarre trailer for new thriller being compared to Midsommar
Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth looks more horror movie than adventure – and that has me thrilled
The cast of Until Dawn
First Until Dawn trailer features gruesome kills and a time-twisting mystery inspired by the horror game
The Monkey
Gory new trailer for Longlegs director's horror follow-up based on a Stephen King story has more deaths than you can shake a drumstick at
Latest in Horror Movies
Jai Courtney in Dangerous Animals
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad star's new serial killer movie makes Jaws look like Finding Nemo
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Alison Brie as Millie in new body horror Together
Alison Brie and Dave Franco's body horror with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score gets a chilling first trailer
The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection
Cosmetic surgery in The Ugly Stepsister
The first trailer for new body horror movie that's been described as "Cinderella meets Cronenberg" is here
Latest in News
Arcane
Arcane Season 2 gets one last dance as the League of Legends spin-off animators return to bring Jinx and Ekko back to the series' most iconic song
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Idris Elba
A Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty cinematic lead endured a "personal nightmare" bringing Idris Elba to life because of his "very specific eyebrows" – "how he moves them is amazing"
Ark: Survival Evolved
Just days after hinting at Ark 2, a new AI-generated trailer for Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming aquatic DLC drops – and fans aren't impressed
Jai Courtney in Dangerous Animals
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad star's new serial killer movie makes Jaws look like Finding Nemo
Boko the Bobcat
F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act could stand to persecute Texas school D&D and LARP groups, in attempts to weed out "any non-human behavior"
More about horror movies
The Bride

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Alison Brie as Millie in new body horror Together

Alison Brie and Dave Franco's body horror with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score gets a chilling first trailer
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?
See more latest
Most Popular
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Arcane
Arcane Season 2 gets one last dance as the League of Legends spin-off animators return to bring Jinx and Ekko back to the series' most iconic song
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Idris Elba
A Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty cinematic lead endured a "personal nightmare" bringing Idris Elba to life because of his "very specific eyebrows" – "how he moves them is amazing"
Ark: Survival Evolved
Just days after hinting at Ark 2, a new AI-generated trailer for Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming aquatic DLC drops – and fans aren't impressed
Boko the Bobcat
F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act could stand to persecute Texas school D&D and LARP groups, in attempts to weed out "any non-human behavior"
Spyro the Dragon speedrunner Dayoman
Spyro the Dragon speedrunner caps off a 5-month grind with a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' open world rivals Red Dead Redemption 2's attention to detail thanks to snow that melts in real time in sunny weather
Mario Super Sluggers
Nintendo history comes full circle as it puts the Switch 2 logo on the baseball team its late president Hiroshi Yamauchi bought 33 years ago
The Mandalorian and Grogu
The Mandalorian and Grogu has the lowest budget of any theatrical Star Wars movie since Disney bought Lucasfilm
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Helldivers 2 boss outlines the single design trick that eventually led to his breakout success: "This works, I think we're gonna be rich someday"