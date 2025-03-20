The first trailer for The Suicide Squad star's new serial killer movie makes Jaws look like Finding Nemo
Dangerous Animals releases this June
The first trailer for new horror movie Dangerous Animals is here – and it makes Jaws look like child's play.
The premise is pretty simple: there's a serial killer who feeds his victims to sharks. However, he may have met his match with his latest captive. Per the movie's official synopsis, "Trapped on a killer’s boat with hungry sharks circling below, a surfer must outwit a predator more dangerous than the ocean itself – will she escape, or become the next offering to the deep?"
The cast includes The Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney and Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison, and the movie is directed by Sean Byrne, who previously helmed the horror flicks The Devil's Candy and The Loved Ones.
The trailer opens with Courtney's serial killer eating breakfast on board his yacht, while his victim cries out from where she's being kept hostage in a "storage cupboard." This isn't his first victim, either – we see a collection of locks of hair, each labeled with a woman's name.
"People don't understand the hierarchy of animals in this world," his voiceover says. "They don't think with their brains. They think with their guts. And what you've got to understand is 300 razor sharp teeth tearing flesh from bone." The clip is intercut with snippets of Courtney dancing and Harrison's character trying to escape, and ends with Courtney saying, "Welcome aboard," as he slams a shark cage shut.
Dangerous Animals arrives on the big screen on June 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.
