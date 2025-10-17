The Black Phone 2 stars says that while there are "so many layers" to the upcoming horror sequel, the true heart of the film is the "unique" bond between Finny and Gwen: "You get to watch these characters grow up"

The Black Phone 2 stars Madeleine McGraw and Mason Thames say Finney and Gwen are at the heart of the sequel, and it's their unique bond that drives the upcoming film.

"I think there are so many layers when it comes to the Black Phone movies. I think a lot of people kind of just focus on the Grabber," McGraw tells GamesRadar+. "The true heart of the film is about Finney and Gwen's relationship and the sibling connection and bond that they have, and how they're always constantly looking out for each other. I think Scott and Cargill did such an amazing job of making sure every character had a very unique arc, and get to watch these characters grow up and see how they mature in different ways."

The sequel fast-forwards four years later to 1982, where both Finney and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) are still struggling with the trauma they both suffered at the hands of the Grabber (Ethan Hawke). Finney turns to violence and pot, while Gwen retreats inwards...and becomes plagued by visceral nightmares that feel all too real. Those nightmares lead her and Finney to Camp Alpine Lake, where they meet a few dead kids who need their help...and, unfortunately, the Grabber, who's back and angrier (and dare I say scarier) than ever.

"Going into it, I didn't know what they were gonna do with Finney," Thames explains. "I had heard ideas and stuff and Scott and I have talked about it a good bit, and we kind of found this kid who is dealing with his trauma by not dealing with it by smoking a lot of weed and really just trying to drown out the noise – which in a lot of ways is and kind of mirroring his dad after his loss with our mother. It's truly sad, but seeing where Finney is now and seeing how he's dealing with it, at this point, he really doesn't care about anything. He just kind of wants to move on and be left alone, but the Grabber finds what he really, really just loves, like the only thing he loves, which is Gwen, and he uses it as a weakness, and it's so sad."

Scott Derrickson directs from a script he penned with C. Robert Cargill, based on the story and characters created by Joe Hill (and the original short story can be purchased on Amazon as a special tie-in with the first film). The cast includes Demián Bichir, Jeremy Davies, Arianna Rivas, Maev Beaty, Graham Abbey, Anna Lore, and Miguel Mora.

