Terrifier 3 has an opening scene so sick and twisted that it caused nine people to walk out of the premiere

It sounds as though director Damien Leone’s promise to make Terrifier 3 even more brutal and horrific than the last has come true, as its graphic scenes caused multiple people to walk out of the premiere.

At the movie’s UK premiere, 11 people in total walked out of the film, including nine just in its opening scene, as reported by LadBible . Not only this, but there was one confirmed puking, and probably a whole lot more done when attendees were spotted running to the bathroom. Luckily, there were Terrifier-themed sick bags situated on each seat just in case.

GamesRadar+ was in attendance at the screening, where the film was introduced by Leone who said that he would be shocked and a little disappointed if at least one person didn't either walk out or vomit. It looks like he got his wish.

This isn't too shocking, though, as the Terrifier franchise is known for its blood and gore. The first movie broke boundaries and earned a cult following with its sadistic scenes and creepy clown killer. But the second movie really pushed the limits further and even had movie-goers throwing up their seats and fainting . It's hard to believe that any other film could top that, but according to Leone the third one is his most gruesome yet , and it looks like he was right.

Starring David Howard Thornton as serial killer Art the Clown, Terrifier 3 revisits Miles County years after the entity last caused havoc on Halloween night. But this time, the clown is swapping his reign of spooky season terror for a bloody Santa suit as he goes back to face off with final girl Sienna once again, this time at Christmas. Sounds festive, right?

The cast also includes Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria, and Elliot Fullam as Sienna’s little brother, and welcomes new faces Daniel Roebuck, and The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 11.