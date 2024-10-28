Skinamarink director Kyle Edward Ball is teaming up with A24 for his next horror movie.

Per Variety, the upcoming pic is titled The Land of Nod. Josh Safdie will produce under his new Central Pictures production banner with Elijah Wood producing under his SpectreVision banner.

Skinamarink, an experimental horror film that provides a rather unique viewing experience, hit theaters in 2022 and grossed $2 million against a budget of only $15,000. The movie follows two siblings who realize something is wrong with their parents, and that their house is not what it seems. The movie, which takes its title from an old children's song, is shot with a kind of static-y overlay that keeps you at the edge of your seat – as it's almost impossible to clearly make out what's lurking in the darkness.

The plot of the new film is being kept under wraps, though Ball told Variety back in 2022 that his new movie would either be one of two ideas: a take on the Pied Piper legend, the other about three strangers who all see the same house in a dream. Given that The Land of Nod is a biblical reference, being the land located just east of Eden that Cain is banished to, we're leaning more towards the second idea (though of course, it could be a new concept entirely.)

Skinamarink is streaming now on Hulu.