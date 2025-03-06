Robert Pattinson says he got so scared watching a horror movie that he fell asleep holding two kitchen knives: "I'm too sensitive"

Robert Pattinson thinks he's too sensitive to enjoy horror movies anymore – and resorted to extreme measures last time he tried to watch one.

"I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think, 'Yeah, this is cool.' And now I’m too sensitive," he told GQ. "It’s strange, you’d think it would go the other way round. As you get older, you become less frightened of these [movies]. I can’t watch horror movies anymore."

"I did get very frightened," he recalled. "I had to do a meeting with [a] director, and he’d done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house. And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives, waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel."

Pattinson can next be seen in Mickey 17, a new sci-fi dark comedy from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho. He plays an "expendable" worker who's sent on life-threatening missions on a human colony on the planet Niflheim. When Mickey dies on the job, his employers simply print another version of him – until they accidentally end up with two versions of Mickey at the same time. Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, and Steven Yeun also star.

Mickey 17 hits the big screen on March 7. In the meantime, get up to speed on the rest of 2025's best upcoming movies with our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates.