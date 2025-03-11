Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"

News
By
published

Paul W.S. Anderson has promised something "very different" from his take on The House of the Dead

The House of the Dead first look &#039;Test Subjects&#039;
(Image credit: Original Game ©SEGA. ©SEGA/Herne Hill Media)

The House of the Dead movie just got an exciting update from its director Paul W.S. Anderson, with the filmmaker promising to "push the envelope" when it comes to his big-screen take on the horror video game.

"It's going to be immersive and very, very scary," he told Variety, while promoting In the Lost Lands. "It'll all play out in real time, so it reflects the experience of playing the video game. The only time it stops is when you beat the game or you die. That's going to be the only way out."

"I'm really going to push the envelope on this one. It's going to be something different for me," Anderson, who's no stranger to adaptations, having helmed Mortal Kombat and six Resident Evil flicks, continued. He then went on to describe the movie as a "full-on terror ride".

While the first The House of the Dead game was released in 1996, Anderson's film is set to start filming in mid-to-late 2025. It'll adapt the events of the third chapter, which became available to players in 2002. Developed by Wow Entertainment and SEGA, the campaign follows Thomas Rogan and his team of commandos as they break into a research facility in search of answers to Earth's collapse.

Anderson's The House of the Dead won't be the first time the franchise has been turned into a feature, with Uwe Boll having adapted the material back in 2003. The prequel received very poor reviews and only made $13.8 million at the box-office, resulting in Michael Hurst's follow-up in 2004 going direct-to-DVD.

For now, Anderson is gearing up to release fantasy action flick In the Lost Lands on March 14, which sees Milla Jovovich's witch Gray Alys hire hunter Boyce (Dave Bautista) to help her track down a powerful artifact. It is based on the short story of the same name by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. 

For more, check out our ranked list of the best video game movies of all time, or our In the Lost Lands interview with Anderson.

See more Movies News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Until Dawn
Until Dawn horror movie gets first look which unveils the return of Peter Stormare's iconic video game character
Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as Drasa and Levi in The Gorge
Sinister director says his new horror film The Gorge is partly inspired by Silent Hill and Until Dawn: "I love those games"
The Until Dawn movie will not adapt the horror game story, but feature new characters and a fresh premise
In the Lost Lands
Resident Evil director says his adaptation of a forgotten George R.R. Martin short story is an "R-rated fairy tale” with “bone-crunching violence"
The cast of Until Dawn
First Until Dawn trailer features gruesome kills and a time-twisting mystery inspired by the horror game
The first Resident Evil movie
A new Resident Evil reboot movie is in the works with Barbarian's director at the helm, and it sounds like it'll be the first full-blown horror movie in the series' history
Latest in Horror Movies
The House of the Dead first look &#039;Test Subjects&#039;
Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey
It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025
Train to Busan passengers
Train to Busan director is returning to the horror sub-genre with a new movie described as the culmination of his zombie universe
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Kathryn Newton in Abigail
Marvel star joins former Scream directors for highly-anticipated upcoming horror sequel
Latest in News
Jack Quaid in Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid's commitment to the bit is unmatched as his latest marketing stunt for upcoming action movie Novocaine goes viral
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again had Disney Plus' biggest premiere of 2025, but its viewership is lower than Agatha All Along and The Acolyte
The House of the Dead first look &#039;Test Subjects&#039;
Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"
True Detective
Matthew McConaughey still thinks his own season of True Detective is the best one: "It was one of the great events in TV"
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
More about horror movies
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2

A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Theo James as Hal in Osgood Perkins&#039; The Monkey

It might only be March, but Stephen King adaptation The Monkey is now the highest grossing horror movie of 2025

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again had Disney Plus' biggest premiere of 2025, but its viewership is lower than Agatha All Along and The Acolyte
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again had Disney Plus' biggest premiere of 2025, but its viewership is lower than Agatha All Along and The Acolyte
Jack Quaid in Novocaine
The Boys star Jack Quaid's commitment to the bit is unmatched as his latest marketing stunt for upcoming action movie Novocaine goes viral
Catherine Sarah Hook and Zac Burgess in Cruel Intentions
A TV remake of a '90s cult classic movie has been canceled by Prime Video after only one season
True Detective
Matthew McConaughey still thinks his own season of True Detective is the best one: "It was one of the great events in TV"
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus
Logitech PowerPlay 2 mouse pad graphic with mouse hovering over the top of a setup
Logitech just refreshed its wireless charging gaming mouse pad, and it might finally be cheap enough to be worthwhile
Fortnite&#039;s Lara croft skin in front of a building
Fortnite has had Tomb Raider's Lara Croft locked away in battle pass exclusivity jail for almost 4 years, but she's reportedly getting a new skin very soon
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
James Gunn reveals Jason Momoa text him about Lobo the day he was announced as DC Studios co-head