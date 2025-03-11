Resident Evil director offers update on his horror movie adaptation of Until Dawn-sounding video game from over 20 years ago: "It's going to be very, very scary"

The House of the Dead movie just got an exciting update from its director Paul W.S. Anderson, with the filmmaker promising to "push the envelope" when it comes to his big-screen take on the horror video game.

"It's going to be immersive and very, very scary," he told Variety, while promoting In the Lost Lands. "It'll all play out in real time, so it reflects the experience of playing the video game. The only time it stops is when you beat the game or you die. That's going to be the only way out."

"I'm really going to push the envelope on this one. It's going to be something different for me," Anderson, who's no stranger to adaptations, having helmed Mortal Kombat and six Resident Evil flicks, continued. He then went on to describe the movie as a "full-on terror ride".

While the first The House of the Dead game was released in 1996, Anderson's film is set to start filming in mid-to-late 2025. It'll adapt the events of the third chapter, which became available to players in 2002. Developed by Wow Entertainment and SEGA, the campaign follows Thomas Rogan and his team of commandos as they break into a research facility in search of answers to Earth's collapse.

Anderson's The House of the Dead won't be the first time the franchise has been turned into a feature, with Uwe Boll having adapted the material back in 2003. The prequel received very poor reviews and only made $13.8 million at the box-office, resulting in Michael Hurst's follow-up in 2004 going direct-to-DVD.

For now, Anderson is gearing up to release fantasy action flick In the Lost Lands on March 14, which sees Milla Jovovich's witch Gray Alys hire hunter Boyce (Dave Bautista) to help her track down a powerful artifact. It is based on the short story of the same name by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin.

For more, check out our ranked list of the best video game movies of all time, or our In the Lost Lands interview with Anderson.