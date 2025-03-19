New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats

Forbidden Fruits, a new witchy flick produced by Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody, is in the works

The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Haunting of Hill House's Victoria Pedretti and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart are set to play bitchy, witchy types in Forbidden Fruits, a new supernatural horror that sounds like The Craft meets Mallrats.

Based on Lily Houghton's play, Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin, and Through Her We All Die, the movie centers on Free Eden employees Apple, Cherry, and Fig, a group of right-on, feminist spellcasters who operate out of their shop's basement after hours. But when new girl Pumpkin starts questioning their sisterhood, the fruits – as they so dub themselves – "are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate".

Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and internet it girl Emma Chamberlain round out the cast. Meredith Alloway directs, working with a script written by herself and Houghton.

As reported by Deadline, the flick is produced by Mason Novick, Trent Hubbard, Mary Anne Waterhouse, and Jennifer's Body scribe Diablo Cody. IFC Films and AMC Networks' horror streamer Shudder have acquired the distribution rights in the US and Canada.

Riverdale

(Image credit: The CW)

"I'm so grateful to have found a home for Forbidden Fruits with IFC Films, a studio who continually encourages filmmakers to experiment, hone their voice, and play within the medium. IFC Films has produced and distributed so many films that have directly inspired me over the years," Alloway said in a statement. "The team has gifted me creative freedom and support in every step of the process, down to advocating for a theatrical release – a true gift to any filmmaker. This cast of incredible artists has exceeded my wildest expectations. As a true fan of all of their work, it's an absolute thrill to see them bring these characters to life. I can't wait for the world to see the way they shine through Forbidden Fruits."

"We are thrilled to join forces with the creative minds behind Forbidden Fruits. Meredith Alloway and Lily Houghton delivered a bewitching script that struck us as a project we felt deeply compelled to onboard early and ensure a theatrical release. With one of the brightest and most hotly anticipated cast line ups, Forbidden Fruits is gearing up to be a must see in 2026," Head of AMC Networks' Films Group Scott Shooman said.

For more, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

