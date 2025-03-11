New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"

Drop has been winning over critics

A new twisty thriller has been impressing critics after debuting at the SXSW festival. Drop, from horror director Christopher Landon, is currently at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 18 reviews.

The movie stars The White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy as Violet, a single mother who goes on a date with Yellowstone actor Brandon Sklenar's Henry. While she's on it, Violet is terrorised with a series of anonymous drops on her phone, threatening her sister and her son. They'll only survive, they tell her, if she follows a series of instructions, including killing her date.

The Hollywood Reporter's Lovia Gyarkye writes: "Landon’s command of suspense, coupled with a compelling romantic thread and delightful performances from Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar, make Drop a solid popcorn movie"

Meanwhile, The Guardian's Adrian Horton gives it four out of five stars, writing: "I have a special place in my heart for a movie that knows what it is, doesn’t mislead and delivers accordingly in a tight 90 minutes. Drop, as indicated by title and trailer, is a one-room thriller for the digital natives."

Collider critic Nate Richard awards it eight out of ten, concluding: "While there are plenty of thrillers that excel at keeping things ambiguous, Drop is not that kind of movie. It's the perfect date-night movie, one that will have your audience gasping, laughing, and interacting with the screen."

Not everyone is convinced though, with The Wrap's Chase Hutchinson writing: "It may be just slick enough in small slivers to win some over, but audiences should raise their standards for what they get out of this date. If you were out for dinner with this movie, you’d likely find yourself wondering when the check would finally arrive so you could go out and have a more fun time elsewhere."

Drop hits theaters on April 11. For more, check out all the upcoming horror movies coming in 2025 and beyond.

