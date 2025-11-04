Horror fans are sharing which scary movie they watched first, and Scream, Alien, and Nightmare on Elm Street are top choices

What's your favorite (first) scary movie?

Drew Barrymore as Casey in 1996&#039;s original Scream.
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

There is an important moment in any horror fan's life when they go to watch their first ever scary movie, but what title did you choose to kick-start your horror journey?

One horror buff took to Reddit to ask this very question, "What was your first horror movie?" adding, "Mine was Scream." It sounds like the 1996 Wes Craven slasher was a starting point for many other genre fans, with another Reddit user replying, "Mine was Scream as well. I initially had no interest in horror whatsoever until I watched this movie. Now I am obsessed with the genre. But this is still my all-time fave."

