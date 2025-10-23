Guillermo del Toro compares Frankenstein to a careless "tech bro," says he would "rather die" than use generative AI
"My concern is not artificial intelligence, but natural stupidity"
Guillermo del Toro is one of the most visionary directors working in Hollywood today, and according to the filmmaker himself, he plans to continue making his movies entirely through the power of human artistry, telling NPR he'd "rather die" than use generative AI.
"AI, particularly generative AI - I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested," he says. "I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. ... The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, 'What is your stance on AI?' And my answer was very short. I said, 'I'd rather die.'"
The use of the algorithmic learning model technology colloquially known as generative AI in media is a hot button topic in the current entertainment industry. Some corners of the industry have embraced its use, while others are full of outspoken opponents. Even the Japanese government has called on companies such as Open AI to help prevent plagiarism of its thriving anime industry.
Meanwhile, del Toro explains his own opposition to the technology while also comparing the mad doctor Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac in del Toro's Frankenstein film, to the "tech bros" who proliferate AI technology without concern for its long term effects.
"My concern is not artificial intelligence, but natural stupidity. I think that's what drives most of the world's worst features," he states. "But I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros. He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going."
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is currently in theaters for a limited engagement, followed by its Netflix premiere on November 7. Check out our picks for the best horror movies that will haunt you long after the credits roll.
