Guillermo del Toro compares Frankenstein to a careless "tech bro," says he would "rather die" than use generative AI

"My concern is not artificial intelligence, but natural stupidity"

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein in Frankenstein
(Image credit: Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro is one of the most visionary directors working in Hollywood today, and according to the filmmaker himself, he plans to continue making his movies entirely through the power of human artistry, telling NPR he'd "rather die" than use generative AI.

"AI, particularly generative AI - I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested," he says. "I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. ... The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, 'What is your stance on AI?' And my answer was very short. I said, 'I'd rather die.'"

