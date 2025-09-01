Frankenstein star Christoph Waltz is in favor of Guillermo del Toro's use of practical effects: "CGI is for losers"

Frankenstein star Christoph Waltz has praised director Guillermo del Toro's use of practical effects, in a characteristically straightforward way.

"CGI is for losers," he said during the movie's press conference at Venice Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter) – four of the only six words he reportedly said throughout (the other two were "I don't," when he was asked how he stays hopeful in the present moment).

In del Toro's take on Mary Shelley's iconic Gothic novel, Waltz plays Henrich Harlander, a wealthy arms dealer who gets sucked into Victor Frankenstein's world and ends up financing his experiments.



"We live in a time of terror and intimidation, certainly," del Toro said when asked about the threat of AI (via Deadline). "And the answer, which art is part of, is love. For me, forgiveness is part of love and so many other things. And the central question in the novel from the beginning is, what is it to be human? What makes us human? And there’s no more urgent task than to remain human in a time where everything is pushing towards bipolar understanding of our humanity."

He added, "To me, artificial intelligence I’m not afraid of; I’m afraid of natural stupidity, which is much more abundant."

The movie stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and the cast also includes Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson.

Frankenstein arrives in theaters on October 17 before being released on Netflix on November 7. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies still to come before the year is out.