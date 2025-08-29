First reactions to horror sequel The Conjuring: Last Rites call it "the best in the franchise" and "the scariest and most emotional chapter" of the long-running series

The first reactions are in for The Conjuring: Last Rites – and the latest installment of the long-running horror series is getting an overwhelmingly positive reception.

The movie, which sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, marks the end of "phase one" of The Conjuring franchise (with the door open for a potential second phase). It's based on the real-life Smurl haunting, which saw a Pennsylvania couple claim that their home was inhabited by a demon for 15 years in the '70s and '80s.

"They saved the scariest & most emotional chapter for last with #TheConjuringLastRites," wrote critic Courtney Howard on Twitter. "A spooky, creepy, unwaveringly unnerving fright fest of freak-outs & a loving tribute to familial perseverance. Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga remain the [heart] & soul."

"Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga give a rousing farewell in #TheConjuringLastRites, reminding again why we love these movies and characters so much," wrote Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro. More of a return to form, this sendoff does bring the scares..but way more heart. Left me a little teary!"

"#TheConjuringLastRites is a solid conclusion to Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga’s run as Ed & Lorraine Warren, and further proves that it’s some of the very best casting of all time," Collider's Perri Nemiroff tweeted. "Yes, I like some Conjuring movies more than others, but the one thing that has never wavered is how abundantly clear it is that Wilson & Farmiga are giving every ounce of themselves to these roles. Their warmth and determination as Ed & Lorraine has been wildly magnetic since day one, and now I can confirm that remains true to the finish."

"Both from a horror and family drama perspective, #TheConjuringLastRites is a gripping experience," wrote ScreenRant's Tatiana Hullender. "I’ve never rooted for the Warrens more than during this movie, nor have I ever been so concerned for their safety. This film represents the best of the franchise!"

"#TheConjuringLastRites is a perfectly satisfying conclusion to this chapter of the franchise – not the best of the 4 & not the worst, but there are plenty of 'oh fuck' scares, amazing design work for the spookies, and ofc amazing heart & performances from Vera & Patrick," said CBR's Caralynn Matassa.

