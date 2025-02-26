Team behind slasher horror You're Next reveal their scrapped idea for a twisted sequel: "My point is, it's really good we didn't make this movie"

You're Next director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett have explained why they think it's a "really good" thing they never made a sequel – despite having a very clear idea on where they wanted the story to go.

Released in 2011, the original follows Erin (Sharni Vinson), who tags along with her boyfriend Crispian (A. J. Bowen) to a weekend away to celebrate his parents' wedding anniversary. During the stay at their luxurious state, however, the estranged family find themselves targeted by a bunch of bloodthirsty, mask-wearing assailants. Think The Purge meets Knives Out...

To celebrate its SteelBook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray re-release from Lionsgate Limited, Wingard and Barrett recorded a new commentary track, during which they revealed the twisted plans they had for a follow-up.

"Originally, [the Lamb Mask killer] got decapitated in the script with his hand pinned to his head," says Barrett (via Bloody Disgusting). "But then we were like, 'Ah, perfect opportunity, because this film's gonna be a huge theatrical success, everyone's telling us, so for You’re Next 2 we'll just bring [L.C. Holt] back as the Lamb Mask killer.' With that, they tweaked Lamb's "death" and he got to keep his head. Though not his sanity it turns out...

"But because his frontal cortex is damaged by getting stabbed in the forehead, he won't be able to feel pain anymore," Barrett continues. "He'll be kind of crazier now, and he wants revenge for his brother."

He goes on to say that they'd intended to have Erin arrested for the murders, after the police officer at the end of the movie failed to heed her warnings against her Home Alone-style booby trap. The reason they're convinced she'd be blamed for the pile of corpses lying about the place? Her "jarring" Australian accent, of course. ("A jury would railroad her").

Barrett goes on to recall how they'd envisaged a scene where Erin and a few of her fellow prisoners are forced to take refuge in a meth lab after their transportation vehicle is run off the road by mysterious attackers.

"We were gonna use all the meth lab booby traps. Basically, my point is, it's really good we didn’t make this movie," he laughs. "It would just make you like this film less."

"You never know," Wingard adds. "Our careers could take a nosedive and one these days we might go, 'Hey, we're ready to do You're Next 2.' It'll probably be a different movie that the one you just described," before Barrett jokes: "It would have to be now."

