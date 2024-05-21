Bill Skarsgård has a sword for some reason in new look at controversial Crow reboot
The film hits theaters in August
Lionsgate has released a new look at The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård as the titular hero.
Aside from the classic makeup, both the trailer and images we've seen thus far look nothing like the original 1994 movie starring Brandon Lee or the 1989 comic by James O'Barr (though I, a mega fan of both, am still excited regardless). Though the film has received backlash thus far for its tone, visuals, and overall use of the character Eric Draven which has not been touched since Lee's death, many fans are keeping their hopes high.
In the new still, Skarsgård's Eric Draven appears to be wielding a traditional samurai sword. Both the original pic and comic feature an array of different weapons, with the final battle of the film using a broken-off weather vane as a sword - but there isn't any of the samurai variety. The new image (as well as the trailer) gives us John Wick vibes more than anything,
Sweet.. Sweet.. Revenge.Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs star in #TheCrow. Only in theaters August 23. pic.twitter.com/kj0JaVTtSfMay 21, 2024
The cast includes FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster, Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Bim, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger. Rupert Sanders directs from a screenplay penned by Zach Baylin (Creed 3, Gran Turismo) and Will Schneider (Return to Silent Hill). Shirley also has writing credits on the new pic.
The Crow hits theaters on August 23, 2024, pushed back from its original June 7 release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.
