Benedict Cumberbatch's new horror movie is splitting critics with some saying that it "wastes" the Marvel and Sherlock star

Benedict Cumberbatch's recent brush with horror hasn't been met with the greatest reception, described by critics as "the cinematic equivalent of a bird squawking in your ear." The new movie, The Thing with Feathers, directed by Dylan Southern, is currently perched on Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 56%.

Based on Max Porter's novella Grief and the Thing with Feathers, Cumberbatch plays the widowed father of two sons, who faces an even more significant challenge dealing with his loss when a giant crow named Crow (voiced by David Thewlis) begins invading his life. While housing a compelling premise similar to The Babadook, the common consensus is that Cumberbatch is the best thing in a movie that struggles to match his level. The Guardian's Benjamin Lee said, "It’s never scary or jolting enough as a horror or as emotionally investing or psychologically insightful as it should be as a drama," while Vulture's Bilge Ebiri said, "it almost wastes one of Benedict Cumberbatch's best performances." Jon Negroni from In Between Drafts said, "Instead of pulling you deeper into the narrative, these technical missteps feel like the cinematic equivalent of a bird squawking in your ear."

Southern's movie received some praise, though. Sean Boelman from FandomWire said, "The Thing With Feathers's overt and aggressive approach to its central metaphor may not connect with everyone, but plenty will connect with its creative yet empathetic way of handling grief." Chris Bumbray from JoBlo also backed the film's lead, calling it "Grim, but Benedict Cumberbatch is excellent." You'll have to wait until the film is given a general release to make your judgment.