Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is playing one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters for the new HBO TV show

News
By published

Nick Frost is joining the Harry Potter TV show in a major role as production progresses

Nick Frost in Shaun of the Dead
(Image credit: Universal)

The cast of the Harry Potter TV show is growing. Longtime comedy star Nick Frost is reportedly going to portray Hogwarts caretaker Hagrid in the upcoming adaptation.

This comes from Deadline, which states a deal is getting close for Frost to join the school for witchcraft and wizardry. He's the fourth major actor to be lined up for the production after John Lithgow, who’s portraying Professor Dumbledore, Janet McTeer, who'll be playing Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu, who's stepping into the role of Professor Snape.

Frost rose to prominence in the mid-2000s for being Simon Pegg's recurring screen partner in several movies, including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. Those three, directed by Edgar Wright, form the Cornetto Trilogy, a set of standalone genre films, each featuring Frost and Pegg in different roles.

Their success is what propelled Frost into the mainstream, where he's had roles in The Adventures of Tintin, The Huntsman movies, Fighting With My Family, and plenty more besides. He's actually back on the big screen quite soon, with a part in the How to Train Your Dragon live-action upcoming movie coming out on June 13, 2025.

The Harry Potter TV series is intended as a decade-long commitment, to cover the seven books of Harry's time in Hogwarts. It's being produced by HBO for Max, which means it'll likely be available on Sky for British viewers.

The approach is considerably different from the Harry Potter movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Beyond being a different medium, the cast is utilizing American talent, when the original films resolutely used British actors.

Francesca Gardiner, a former producer on Succession and His Dark Materials, is writer and showrunner, and Mark Mylod is director and executive producer. There's no release schedule as it's still early days in production, but it appears everything is coming together. In the meantime, why not catch up on the best shows on Max?

It is important to note that the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series has been the subject of criticism and debate due to the show's executive producer and author J.K. Rowling's very public and harmful stance on gender identity. It was a similar situation with the Hogwarts Legacy launch. For more, read more about the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Fantasy Shows
Nick Frost in Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is playing one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters for the new HBO TV show
Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter
Jason Isaacs says Meryl Streep should play Lucius Malfoy in HBO's Harry Potter series: "She can do anything"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
George R.R. Martin
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has a new update on The Winds of Winter: "I wish it would come faster"
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
HBO boss says new Game of Thrones spin-off's battles "match" the mainline series at a "fraction of the price"
Latest in News
Nick Frost in Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost is playing one of the most beloved Harry Potter characters for the new HBO TV show
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after
Lunar Remastered Collection
"Will today’s players still enjoy a game from 30 years ago?": JRPG icon Kei Shigema says he was thrilled to see Lunar getting a remaster even after all this time
Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us episode 3
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners tease a "gorgeous" episode akin to season 1’s Emmy-nominated Bill and Frank story: "Just you wait"
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
CD Projekt boss says "cutting-edge single-player games" – you know, like The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 – will "continue to enjoy great popularity" despite industry shifts
Cyberpunk 2077
Despite releasing exactly zero new games, CD Projekt bagged $120 million in profit for 2024 – the Witcher and Cyberpunk studio's third-best result ever
More about fantasy shows
Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter

Jason Isaacs says Meryl Streep should play Lucius Malfoy in HBO's Harry Potter series: "She can do anything"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster

The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after
See more latest
Most Popular
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog's Intergalactic are reportedly skipping 2026 and won't be ready until at least the year after
Varada Sethu in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner says season 2's new companion brings a "whole new energy" that "defines the whole series"
The cover of SFX issue 390, and some of the features inside.
Step on board the set of Black Mirror’s new USS Callister episode with the latest issue of SFX
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner says season 2's more fast-paced structure is a "fascinating experiment" that is "born out of desperation": "I don't know if anyone's ever done it before"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again just made a perfect reference to Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Iman Vellani in The Marvels
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 gives an important Ms. Marvel update – and it might have confirmed a major team-up in the next Avengers movie
Lunar Remastered Collection
"Will today’s players still enjoy a game from 30 years ago?": JRPG icon Kei Shigema says he was thrilled to see Lunar getting a remaster even after all this time
Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us episode 3
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners tease a "gorgeous" episode akin to season 1’s Emmy-nominated Bill and Frank story: "Just you wait"
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
CD Projekt boss says "cutting-edge single-player games" – you know, like The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 – will "continue to enjoy great popularity" despite industry shifts
Cyberpunk 2077
Despite releasing exactly zero new games, CD Projekt bagged $120 million in profit for 2024 – the Witcher and Cyberpunk studio's third-best result ever