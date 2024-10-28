Like a Dragon: Yakuza adapted one of the games' most iconic moments, but bizarrely left it out of the show entirely

Like a Dragon: Yakuza’s Kiryu actor Ryoma Takeuchi filmed a pitch-perfect recreation of one of the game series’ karaoke classics – but the sequence didn’t make it into the Prime Video TV series.

As you can see from the clip below, Takeuchi takes the microphone to warble away at Baka Mitai (which translates to ‘I’ve Been a Fool’) in a take on Yakuza’s iconic karaoke minigame.

And now, a song. #LikeADragon @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/8npKGvYFcCOctober 26, 2024

A mainstay of the Like a Dragon games, whoever is singing Baka Mitai – typically Kiryu – is shown in a mini-music video lamenting on his past, often while staring forlornly at a photograph of a friend or loved one. In this case, Takeuchi’s Kiryu has a photo of himself alongside Nishiki (Kento Kaku), Yumi (Yuumi Kawai), and Miho (Hinano Nakayama).

Despite being a nod to long-time fans of the series and its karaoke pastime, the scene – as well as the vast majority of the franchise’s more playful tone – didn’t make the cut.

Takeuchi has previously said he didn’t play the games for the roles as he wanted to build up the character of Kiryu "from scratch." However, the Kiryu actor has recently said he is now tempted to dip into the game series.

"Yes, actually I do have a strong feeling towards that. I really want to play the game, but if only I could be given a break to do so," Takeuchi said (via translation) when GamesRadar+ asked whether he would now be tempted to play the Like a Dragon series, formerly known as Yakuza in the west.

"What I mean is that I really like playing video games, but if I start playing it I need to play the whole game. So, I need to stay in front of the television screen for a long, long time."

Takeuchi added, "I have so many things that are waiting for me to do and accomplish in front of me. So, that's where I am right now. But I look forward to playing the games."

The first three episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza are now streaming on Prime Video. For more, check out the full Like a Dragon: Yakuza release schedule, our verdict of the first season in the Like a Dragon: Yakuza review, and our ranking of the best Yakuza games.