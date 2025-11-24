Kim Kardashian's all-time terrible lawyer show All's Fair is experiencing the Morbius effect as Hulu renews it for season 2

Hulu's Kim Kardashian-starring show All's Fair has been renewed for season 2. The renewal comes as a bit of a surprise as the show debuted to a 0% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which has since climbed to 3%, spawning a series of clips that went viral for being, frankly, terrible. Is this an example of a show actually managing to attract viewers, or is it another example of what I'll call the "Morbius effect?"

What is the Morbius effect, you ask? Well, back in 2022, Sony's Jared Leto-led superhero bomb Morbius had a particularly poor showing in its initial theatrical run. However, the studio infamously mistook the movie's presence as a meme to be mocked on social media as some kind of positive word of mouth, perhaps envisioning it as a "midnight movie" candidate, re-releasing the film to even worse reception.

That seems to be partially what's happening with All's Fair, which managed to rake in viewers despite almost catastrophically bad reviews, some of which named it as one of the worst dramas of all time (certainly one of the worst things multi-award-winning co-star Glenn Close has been involved in).

Checkmate. ❤️‍🔥 All's Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let's do this! 💋 pic.twitter.com/nUvH0WhUiONovember 24, 2025

Many viewers were ironically attracted to the show by particularly ridiculous clips that went viral on social media, seemingly helping All's Fair to launch at number one on Hulu's charts, with the streamer announcing the series as its most-watched scripted TV debut in three years, according to THR.

That's not to discount a real audience for All's Fair, which has undoubtedly brought in viewers who are here for this particularly extreme example of creator Ryan Murphy's usually campy, over-the-top style, as the RT audience score has managed to hit 66%.

Speaking personally, I skipped the show. Kardashian's turn in American Horror Story was, let's say, not for me. And Murphy's other recent series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story played so fast and loose with combining reality and fiction that I found it nearly irresponsible.

Will All's Fair take off in season 2? Or is this a case of Hulu mistaking a set of meme-worthy clips for positive feedback and popularity? We won't know for sure until season 2 actually happens (whenever that is), but perhaps the show will find a sincere audience as it continues.

While we wait for more information about All's Fair season 2, check out our picks for the 10 best shows to watch on Hulu right now.