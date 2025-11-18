Breaking Bad creator says he's "a weenie," and the show's notorious Gus Fring box cutter kill "looked so real" it made him feel "faint"

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has revealed that he was only able to watch one of the show's particularly bloody scenes once as it made him feel faint.

"The older I get, the less so I become interested in seeing violence," Gilligan said in conversation with Ghost of Yōtei's Jason Connell as part of Sony's Creator to Creator series.

"With Breaking Bad, we had a scene where Gustavo Fring, our main bad guy from the show, kills one of his henchmen with a boxcutter. I wasn't on the set when they shot it, but… I watched the director's cut, and when that moment happened… I don't like blood. I'm such a weenie, I watched this thing and I felt kind of faint," he continued.

"And I was like, 'You're the showrunner, this is a TV show, you know how they did it.' It looked so real that then in the editing I made myself watch it to make sure, okay, well, Adam [Bernstein, director] edited it great. And then every time the scene would come up in a sound mix or a color grading session or whatever, I'd watch only as much of it as I had to."

The episode in question is the season 4 premiere, fittingly titled 'Box Cutter.' After Walt orders Jesse to kill chemist Gale in the season 3 finale, the pair are forced to meet with Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring and face the consequences. In a shocking move, though, Fring gruesomely slices the throat of his loyal henchman Victor with a box cutter instead.

Gilligan's latest project is Pluribus, a new show starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn as Carol, one of the only people on Earth who's immune to a hive mind that has consumed the rest of humanity.

