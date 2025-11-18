Breaking Bad creator says he's "a weenie," and the show's notorious Gus Fring box cutter kill "looked so real" it made him feel "faint"

News
By published

Vince Gilligan says he could only watch one Breaking Bad scene once as it was too gruesome – even though he wrote it

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad
(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has revealed that he was only able to watch one of the show's particularly bloody scenes once as it made him feel faint.

"The older I get, the less so I become interested in seeing violence," Gilligan said in conversation with Ghost of Yōtei's Jason Connell as part of Sony's Creator to Creator series.

"With Breaking Bad, we had a scene where Gustavo Fring, our main bad guy from the show, kills one of his henchmen with a boxcutter. I wasn't on the set when they shot it, but… I watched the director's cut, and when that moment happened… I don't like blood. I'm such a weenie, I watched this thing and I felt kind of faint," he continued.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.