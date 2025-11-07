The emotional story of World of Warcraft gamer Ibelin is being turned into a movie with Adolescence, The Long Walk, and The Last of Us stars attached

A new movie is on the way based on a real life World of Warcraft legend

World of Warcraft
A new movie is on the way based on the life of Norwegian World of Warcraft gamer Mats Steenis, better known as Ibelin, with some major stars attached.

Vendôme Pictures and Pathé have partnered up to make the feature film, titled Ibelin, which will tell the real story behind Steen, a young man battling with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who spent most of his days playing video games, and made a name for himself amongst the World of Warcraft fanbase as his alter ego, Ibelin Redmoore.

"But Mats proved them wrong; he wasn’t escaping life. He was redefining it. Ibelin is a celebration of life, tender, funny, and profoundly moving; a heartfelt family story intertwined with an epic adventure that explores the power of friendship and the invisible threads that connect us all."

