Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield had an awkward moment when they didn't hear 'cut' during a sex scene for R-rated romance We Live In Time

Andrew Garfield says he and co-star Florence Pugh had a bit of an awkward moment while filming their romantic drama We Live in Time.

"We were doing the first take of this very intimate, passionate scene," Garfield told 92NY during a Q&A. "It’s a closed set, which means it’s only me and Florence and the camera operator, who’s a lovely man called Stuart. And he’s very polite and very sweet and gentle. The director’s in another room next door. And so the scene becomes passionate and we get into it as it were and we go a little bit further than we were meant to.

He continued, "It’s feeling safe and we just kind of… go from the next thing to the next thing and we’ll let this progress and we’ll just carry on." The pair apparently failed to realize that Stuart had stopped filming some time ago, and that he was facing the wall until they realized the scene was over.

Per the official logline, the film follows Almut (Pugh), an up-and-coming chef and Tobias (Garfield), a recent divorcée over multiple decades as the pair fall in love after a surprise encounter. John Crowley directs from a screenplay penned by Olivier Award-winning playwright Nick Payne. It currently holds an 84% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The cast includes Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, Heather Craney, Douglas Hodge, Niamh Cusack, Lucy Briers, Robert Boulter, and Kerry Godliman.

We Live in Time had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set to begin a limited theatrical run in the US on October 11 before premiering in the UK on January 1, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff with our complete list of movie release dates.