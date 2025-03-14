Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”

Season 2 episode 11 hits Crunchyroll this Saturday

Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko has spoken out after the latest episode leaked online ahead of release.

"I appreciate your anticipation of our latest story. But...it is a real shame that the footage is leaked prior to broadcast and distribution," Kaneko wrote in a statement shared to Twitter. "It is an act of betrayal to the creative staff and the fans who are looking forward to the show. I feel sorry for them. It's a shame."

Comic Book Review says that "prominent leakers" shared images of season 2 episode 11 to Twitter, but members of r/SoloLeveling say that the entire episode was leaked online.

Episode 11 (or, episode 23 as it's listed on Crunchyroll) brings us closer to end of the popular anime's second season. The show has not yet been officially renewed for a third season, though it's been rumored to already have been greenlit with an announcement coming soon after the season 2 finale on March 29.

The first season was released in Japan as a compilation movie, titled Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, and hit theaters in both Japan and the United States in December 2024. Fans on the Solo Leveling subreddit have theorized that a season 2 compilation movie is set to arrive sometime this year as well.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 premieres March 15 on Crunchyroll. Stay up to date on new episodes with our Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule. You can also see our guides on the best anime or all the most exciting new anime in 2025 to fill out your watchlist.

