After four years, Disney's anime show based on hugely popular gacha game gets a proper trailer

After four years, we've got a proper look at the long-gestating Disney Twisted-Wonderland anime. The show got a full length trailer at AnimeJapan 2025, giving us a good peek at the adaptation ahead of the release window,

First revealed back in 2021, the new anime is based on the mobile gacha game and accompanying manga of the same name, set in a magical boarding school based on famous villains from the House of Mouse. An Isekai story, it kicks off with a regular human, known as Yuusen, being dragged into the fantasy academy, where students of seven houses compete against each other.

The trailer establishes all of this, showing Yuusen living a regular life before getting transported to a land of magic and make believe. The first season uses the subtitle Episode of Heartslabyul, referring to the first volume of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland manga.

We can see Yuusen's utter bewilderment at what's happening, since there's a talking cat spitting blue fire at him and legions of snotty students. It's a curious universe visually, since it's the Disney aesthetic through a distinctly anime lens, catered for a Japanese audience.

The game features seven chapters, each focusing on a different house, and the manga has covered four of them so far, using a different protagonist for each. It's unclear if the anime will follow suit and switch perspectives each season or if we'll get Yuusen every time.

Right at the end, we get a reminder of the October 2025 window for the premiere. As you might expect, it's coming to Disney Plus, and once we know the exact date, you'll know as well.

The show is set for three seasons, with Shin Katagai serving as director and studios Yumeta Company and Graphinica handling the animation. If this entire property is new to you, you’re not alone. The game was Japan-only at launch in 2020, an English-language version only arriving in the US and Canada in 2022.

Intriguingly, Yana Toboso, the creator of Black Butler, oversaw the creation of the setting, characters and narratives. So, if the idea of seeing more of his work on screen, Disney Twisted-Wonderland the Animation is something to watch out for. Have a look at our best anime list for other productions to sink into otherwise.