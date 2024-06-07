Zack Snyder's new Netflix project gets a fresh look

Netflix has unveiled a fresh look at Zack Snyder's next project for the streamer – Twilight of the Gods, a Norse mythology animated series.

Along with the new pictures, which you can see below, the first footage from the show has also been released in a teaser for Netflix's animated output. It's only a few seconds of the show, but it looks seriously action-packed. "We fear no gods," declares main character Sigrid, before she jumps into battle.

Zack’s Snyder’s animated series Twilight of the Gods premieres this fall #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/c57CQ1QznlJune 6, 2024

"It's basically this: there's a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married," Snyder told Collider of Twilight of the Gods last year. "An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it's a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

Twilight of the Gods is set to debut this fall, though it doesn't have a firm release date just yet. Beyond that, Snyder has confirmed he's hoping to work on a film that's smaller in scale than his Rebel Moon saga, though he hasn't revealed which project that is just yet.

"I really wanted to do something that's not a visual effects extravaganza, just because I'd like to just do something a little grounded," the director told us earlier this year. "Horse Latitudes is a perfect example of that, it's much more just like a movie we can go film. I know that sounds, like, 'Isn't that every movie?' But a movie like this [Rebel Moon], there's nothing for free. There's nothing to film unless you build it. So, it'd be nice to not have to do that."

