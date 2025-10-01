Splinter Cell: Deathwatch creator responds to fan uncertainty over Michael Ironside's Sam Fisher replacement: "Give him a chance, because he made me a believer"

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch creator Derek Kolstad has reassured fans who are on the fence with the animated Netflix series over the decision to replace Sam Fisher's iconic voice actor Michael Ironside with Ray Donovan's Liev Schreiber.

"I would also like to say, I fucking love Michael Ironside. I gave him a big bear hug on the set of Nobody and said as much," Kolstad began when GamesRadar+ asked him about the mixed fan reaction to Michael Ironside not returning for Deathwatch, despite portraying Sam Fisher in five mainline Splinter Cell titles.

Kolstad explained, "What I love about Liev is he brings a gentility to the strength. Granted, it's who he is, but coming from the stage, doing TV, movies and everything in-between, there's a goodwill and gravitas that comes with his voice."

For Kolstad, who is best known as the creator of John Wick, while also propelling other man-against-the-world stories onto our screens in the Bob Odenkirk-led Nobody franchise, Schreiber's quiet performance means what is left unsaid can also be just as important.

"More importantly, the best voice actors – the best actors – are saying stuff without saying stuff," Kolstad said. "It's the moment of silent response with the bookended narrative [where] he just shines. He embraced the character and made him his own. What I would say to the hardcore fans, man, is give him a chance, because he made me a believer."

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch follows an older Sam Fisher, dragged out of retirement and forced to return to the field after a mission gone wrong.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch releases on Netflix on October 14.

In the meantime, dive into our picks for the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should watch right now.